(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Having Professor Ruan join our board marks a pivotal moment in Free Free's evolution. Her pioneering work in risk economics and digital transformation will be invaluable to Free Free.” - Yasmine McDougall StereaLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a year when just 23 percent of Davos attendees are female, $70 million+ impact female empowerment venture 'Free Free ' has announced Google's Risk Economics Leader as its newest board member.



Founded in 2018 by ex-Vogue Brazil editor and Harvard University Social Justice Graduate Yasmine McDougall Sterea, Free Free has secured Professor Ruan, who leads Risk Economics at Google Cloud CISO who also founded Happiness Foundation and a leading voice in risk economics, to help scale its model of embedding female empowerment and the feminine into corporate strategy.



The global organisation, which expanded to the UK last November with a Gala supported by Tracey Emin and June Sarpong that raised £250,000, has already directly transformed over 50,000 women's lives globally and successfully partnered with leading global brands including Unilever, Gucci, and PepsiCo. Free Free's ecosystem includes business partnerships, a charitable Foundation collaborating with institutions including the Department of Justice and Harvard University, and the Free Free World Club - an exclusive membership community of global leaders committed to driving change.



Next month, Free Free will launch a global Marketing campaign with Unilever's Dirt is Good brand, challenging gender stereotypes around children's play - part of its strategy to move beyond traditional corporate social responsibility into core business operations.



Professor Ruan, Risk Economic Leader at Google, said "The timing could not be more critical as businesses seek authentic ways to drive both purpose and profit. At the intersection of technology, risk economics and social change, I see tremendous opportunity to scale Free Free's approach of transforming how businesses drive female empowerment - moving beyond CSR to create systemic change through core operations.". She brings expertise in risk economics and digital transformation from her role leading Google Cloud's economics division, alongside founding the Happiness Foundation.



McDougall Sterea, named one of Glamour's 'Women of the Year', co-hosted an intimate breakfast at Davos last week with Professor Ruan, convening CEOs and CMOs to discuss embedding female empowerment into business strategy.



She said:“Having Professor Ruan join our board marks a pivotal moment in Free Free's evolution. Her pioneering work in risk economics and digital transformation will be invaluable as we scale our first project together – Project FrequenC' and our enterprise partnerships. Our first Free Free Davos activation brought together visionary leaders who understood that authentic female empowerment s about transforming how global businesses operate from the inside out to embed authenticity and consciousness into their business strategy ."



The appointment comes as Free Free launches "Project FrequenC", a ground-breaking initiative that will measure impact in a different way for businesses, measuring through frequencies and how individuals are actually transformed so they can creativity and build innovation”



Free Free operates through three channels: corporate partnerships, a charitable foundation collaborating with institutions including Harvard University, and a membership club for global leaders. The organisation's approach has already earned recognition from the UN and Forbes.



The stark gender imbalance at last week's World Economic Forum - where male attendees outnumbered women by more than three to one - underscores the challenge Free Free aims to address in corporate leadership.





ENDS



About Professor Keyun Ruan



Professor Ruan is a pioneering computer scientist at the intersection of risk, technology and economics. With over two decades of expertise in digital transformation and risk management, her work evaluates the transformative impact of digital technologies on society and economies. She founded the Happiness Foundation and haia, partnering with institutions including Oxford Future of Humanity Institute and Harvard Human Flourishing Program.



About Free Free



Free Free is dedicated to advancing financial, physical and emotional freedom for women and girls through consciousness and creativity. Through enterprise partnerships, Foundation work, and the Free Free World Club, the organization transforms how global businesses approach female empowerment. Free Free has earned recognition from the UN, Forbes, and Glamour.

