US Capital Global Expands In Los Angeles With Ara Kachadourian As Senior Vice President

San Francisco, California, USA, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is pleased to announce the appointment of Ara Kachadourian as Senior Vice President at its new Los Angeles office. In his role, Mr. Kachadourian will lead strategic initiatives to deliver customized solutions, including equity investments, credit facilities, and wealth and asset management services, to clients both in the US and internationally.

With headquarters in San Francisco and a global presence extending to key locations such as Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, and Dubai, US Capital Global stands as a premier full-service global private financial group specializing in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services for the middle market.

Mr. Kachadourian is a financial expert with nearly 25 years of experience in wealth management, deal origination, and entrepreneurial ventures. He has led real estate syndications, advised high-net-worth clients, and co-founded firms focused on scaling businesses and aligning organizational goals with investor interests. His distinguished career includes roles with industry leaders such as Comerica Bank, Wells Fargo Advisors, and Mass Mutual.

Stepping into his new role, Mr. Kachadourian expressed his enthusiasm:“US Capital Global is experiencing remarkable growth both across the United States and internationally, while expanding into new sectors. I'm delighted to support the group's new Los Angeles office, overseeing debt and equity financing for clients in the US and internationally. I look forward to driving the group's continued success in the region and delivering innovative, customized financial solutions to our clients.”

“We are delighted to welcome Ara Kachadourian as Senior Vice President at our new Los Angeles office, furthering our expansion across the United States and globally,” said Jeffrey Sweeney , Chairman and CEO of US Capital Global.“With his extensive expertise in debt and equity finance and bespoke advisory services, Ara is uniquely positioned to accelerate our growth in these critical markets. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to his valuable contributions to US Capital Global.”

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit .

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at ... .

