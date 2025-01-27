Asset Prioritization In Pharma Domain: How In-Licensing Led To The Selection Of A High-Value Game-Changing Asset For A Pharma Client

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A case study on how a mid-sized company collaborated with DelveInsight to expand its asset portfolio in the Atrial Fibrillation space. DelveInsight conducted comprehensive asset prioritization, identifying the most promising Phase II therapeutic candidates for licensing opportunities. This evidence-based approach helped the client strategically align the clinical trial pipeline with growth objectives, ensuring a competitive edge in the market.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight, a leader in pharma consulting services, conducted an Asset Prioritization Analysis for a pharmaceutical client entering the Atrial Fibrillation space . The client sought evidence-based insights to prioritize assets and products suitable for Phase II development, focusing on potential licensing collaborations. Additionally, the client wanted to strategically align their research efforts by identifying an optimal asset to enhance and complement their existing research portfolio, ensuring a targeted and impactful approach to advancing their pipeline. DelveInsight provided insights through a comprehensive evaluation of innovation, market potential, and clinical feasibility, enabling the client to make strategic, impactful decisions for pipeline advancement.

The client's indication of interest was Atrial Fibrillation, a common arrhythmia characterized by rapid and irregular beating of the heart's atrial chambers. DelveInsight's Atrial Fibrillation Epidem-based Market Forecast Report assesses that 2.7 to 6.1 million people are affected with Atrial Fibrillation in the United States, with its prevalence strongly age-dependent. The estimates suggest that approximately 25% of people aged 40 and above are likely to develop AF during their lifetime. This prevalence is expected to increase significantly by 2034, highlighting high patient burden and large unmet needs.

The Atrial Fibrillation market features significant activity from key companies like Abbott Laboratories , Johnson & Johnson , Atricure Inc. , Microport Scientific Corporation , Boston Scientific Corporation , St. Jude Medical , Medtronic Plc , Koninklijke, Philips N.V. , Siemens AG, and many others . Emerging therapeutic candidates include Botulinum toxin A (Merz Pharma), MAA868 (Anthos Therapeutics), and HBI-3000 (HUYABIO International).

Asset Prioritization involves a comprehensive evaluation of therapeutic candidates to identify and rank the most promising options for licensing and development. For a client seeking entry into the Atrial Fibrillation market, DelveInsight employed a structured methodology to evaluate potential assets, addressing unmet medical needs, future treatment regimens, and market dynamics to support growth objectives. This strategic approach enabled the client to identify high-value assets for in-licensing, fostering pipeline enhancement and alignment with their development strategy.

DelveInsight's Asset Prioritization process provided the client with a multidimensional assessment encompassing technological, clinical, commercial, and company evaluations. Key focus areas included innovation potential, clinical feasibility, market dynamics, and strategic alignment with the client's business goals. Through tailored tools like matrix analysis and primary research, DelveInsight synthesized actionable insights, enabling the client to identify and prioritize the most suitable asset confidently. This comprehensive strategy ensured the selected candidate met clinical and commercial viability while aligning with the client's overarching goals in the Atrial Fibrillation domain.

DelveInsight's Matrix Analysis played a pivotal role in identifying the most promising candidates for the client's Atrial Fibrillation portfolio. By analyzing 20 companies, the Matrix helped narrow the focus to the top 7 that were strategically aligned with the client's goals.

Key Outcomes of Delveinsight's Asset Prioritization Analysis Include:



Strategic Fit: The Matrix positioned companies in the TARGET quadrant , highlighting those most likely to meet the client's strategic needs.

Market Insights: Provided an understanding of market trends, helping the client track the Atrial Fibrillation company's progress and potential of various development candidates.

Prioritization: Allowed the client to prioritize assets with the highest potential for growth and alignment with their long-term objectives.

Competitive Landscape of Atrial Fibrillatio n : Delivered a comprehensive view of the competitive environment, ensuring that the client was well-equipped to make informed decisions. In-Licensing Negotiations: DelveInsight supported the client in leveraging insights to engage in negotiations for in-licensing, ensuring the selected asset would be a strategic addition to their pipeline.

This combination of targeted analysis and actionable insights gave the client a clear roadmap for expanding their Atrial Fibrillation portfolio, enhancing their development strategies and partnership opportunities.

Why Choose DelveInsight?

DelveInsight is a recognized expert in Asset Prioritization, offering a comprehensive methodology that helps guide the R&D journey of pharmaceutical companies . By collaborating closely with the client's team, DelveInsight's analysts develop intelligent criteria and create assessment scenarios based on reliable parameters, ensuring that all potential outcomes-both successes and failures-are thoroughly considered. The approach includes market modeling to understand future dynamics, market share uptake, address unmet medical needs, and identify treatment regimens that will be pivotal in shaping the future of the therapy landscape. With this robust framework, DelveInsight empowers companies to make informed decisions, ensuring a strategic, data-driven path for research and development that aligns with both short-term goals and long-term growth objectives.

Market Assessment Services in the Cardiology Segment , DelveInsight, provide a 360-degree view of the market landscape. Our expertise includes epidemiology-based market forecasts up to 2034 , offering precise insights into current and future market share uptake of emerging therapies. These forecasts, combined with detailed analyses of emerging trends, competitive dynamics of the pipeline therapies, and unmet needs, enable stakeholders to strategize effectively and identify growth opportunities. Whether it's the pipeline analysis, pricing strategies, or competitive benchmarking, DelveInsight delivers actionable intelligence tailored to your goals.

Competitive Intelligence Services Tailored to Cardiology Domain: DelveInsight's competitive intelligence services provide real-time, accurate insights across the different therapeutic domains and cardiology therapeutic area being one of our fortes, providing detailed insights into advancements across widely spread indications and even in the rare and inherited conditions such as AL amyloidosis, ATTR, Kawasaki disease etc to name a few. Our services analyze competitors' pipelines, clinical trial progress,, and market entry strategies, as well as regulatory updates and patent landscapes specific to cardiac indications. This intelligence enables stakeholders to identify emerging threats, uncover growth opportunities, and develop targeted strategies to remain competitive in this evolving therapeutic area.

