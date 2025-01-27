Evolent To Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Thursday, February 20, 2025
Company to Participate in Upcoming conferences
WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH ), a company focused on achieving better health outcomes for people with complex conditions, today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 20, 2025, after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5 p.m. ET.
Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call found on Evolent's investor relations website, .
Analysts interested in asking questions during the live call should dial 855.940.9467, or 412.317.6034 for international callers, and reference the "Evolent call" 15 minutes prior to the call.
An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent's investor relations website for 90 days after the call.
Upcoming Investor Events
Additionally, Evolent announced that its executive management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences.
A live audio-only webcast and replay for these events will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Evolent's investor relations website. Presentation webcast times will be posted on the website as they become available.
Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference at the Boston Marriot Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts on March 4, 2025.
Oppenheimer 35th Annual Health Care MedTech and Services Conference to be held virtually on March 17, 2025.
KeyBanc Annual Health Care Forum to be held virtually on March 19, 2025.
About Evolent
Evolent (NYSE: EVH ) specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting .
