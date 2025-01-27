J. Blanton Plumbing Partners With Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy: Maddie Sponsorship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

J. Blanton Plumbing proudly sponsors Maddie through Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy, continuing their commitment to the community with expert services like water heater repair, resolving clogged drains, and residential water heater installations.

Maddie, the dog sponsored by J. Blanton Plumbing through Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy, symbolizing the company's dedication to the community alongside their expertise in fixing water heaters, clearing clogged drains, and servicing residential water hea

Supporting Community Healing Through Animal-Assisted Therapy

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- J. Blanton Plumbing, a trusted provider of plumbing services in Chicagoland, is proud to sponsor Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy's Maddie program. This partnership supports the organization's mission to bring healing and rehabilitation to individuals in need through the mutually nurturing relationship between people and certified therapy dogs.About Rainbow Animal Assisted TherapyRainbow Animal Assisted Therapy utilizes trained volunteers and certified therapy dogs to help people in their physical, social, and emotional recovery. The organization's programs are tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual, with therapy dogs playing a key role in one-on-one or small group interventions. Through these interactions, therapy dogs provide comfort, encouragement, and motivation in therapeutic activities, making a lasting impact on the lives they touch. Learn more about the organization here .J. Blanton Plumbing's Commitment to CommunityJ. Blanton Plumbing's sponsorship of the Maddie program reflects its dedication to giving back to the Chicagoland community. Just as the company provides reliable solutions for residential water heaters , clogs, and other plumbing needs, it also recognizes the importance of supporting initiatives that promote emotional and physical well-being.Why Community Sponsorship MattersBy partnering with organizations like Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy, J. Blanton Plumbing extends its commitment beyond plumbing services to address broader community needs. Supporting therapeutic programs that foster healing and connection demonstrates the company's dedication to improving lives throughout Chicagoland.About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing has been serving the Chicagoland area for over 30 years, offering expert services like fixing water heaters , addressing clogs, and maintaining residential water heaters. Dedicated to both customer satisfaction and community engagement, J. Blanton Plumbing is proud to support local organizations that make a difference, like Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy.Contact InformationFor more information about J. Blanton Plumbing's services, like fixing water heaters, addressing clogged drains , or its partnership with Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy, contact:J Blanton Plumbing, Sewer & Drain800 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614773-831-7574

