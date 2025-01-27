Stolt-Nielsen To Purchase Shareholding In Avenir LNG Limited

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, 27 January 2025 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI), through its subsidiary Stolt-Nielsen Ltd., has today announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire all the shares of Avenir Limited (' Avenir LNG' ) owned by Golar LNG Limited and Aequitas Limited (the ' Transaction ').

The Transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2025 (subject to fulfilment of the conditions to closing under the share purchase agreement). Upon completion, Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd. will control approximately 94.37% of the outstanding shares and votes in Avenir LNG.

Avenir LNG is an industry leader in small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and is focused on supporting the marine energy transition through one of the largest fleets of small-scale LNG vessels. Avenir LNG owns and operates a fleet of five modern small-scale LNG bunkering vessels, with two newbuildings under construction.

Commenting on the transaction, Udo Lange, CEO, Stolt-Nielsen Limited said:“I am very pleased to announce this increased investment in Avenir LNG. This strategic move not only strengthens our position in the LNG sector but also underscores our commitment to pursuing more sustainable energy solutions for the maritime, industrial, and power generation markets. I am excited about the possibilities ahead and confident that this partnership will propel us into new avenues of growth and impact.”

Jonathan Quinn, Managing Director Avenir LNG, added:“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Avenir LNG as we continue to execute our strategy to become the leading small-scale LNG shipping and trading company. On behalf of the entire team at Avenir LNG, I wish to extend my thanks to the founding shareholders whose support and guidance has been instrumental in positioning Avenir LNG at the forefront of the marine energy transition since we launched in October 2018. With the increased support from Stolt-Nielsen Limited, Avenir LNG is well positioned to act dynamically as we pursue our growth strategy in this burgeoning market.”

Subject to completion of the Transaction, Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd. intends to offer to buy the shares of all remaining shareholders in Avenir LNG. Further information about the offer (if launched) will be published on Avenir LNG's ticker 'AVENIR' on Euronext NOTC.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as financial advisor to Stolt-Nielsen Limited.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Avenir LNG Limited, at the date and time as set out above.