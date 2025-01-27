Interstate Advanced Materials Austin Supports Texas Industries With Advanced Material Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Interstate Advanced Materials Austin supports key Texas industries such as oil and gas, semiconductor, manufacturing, and aerospace, delivering reliable material solutions that help businesses grow and thrive.

Interstate Advanced Materials supports Texas businesses through its Austin location, offering advanced solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

- Wade Benkendorfer, Austin Solution Center ManagerAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Interstate Advanced Materials, a full-line distributor of plastics, composite materials, tools, and care products, proudly supports Texas businesses through its Austin location, offering advanced solutions for diverse commercial and industrial applications.Founded in Sacramento as Interstate Plastics, the company began by driving the growth of local industries. In 1997, Interstate Advanced Materials expanded to Austin to better serve the Southwest region. The company rebranded as Interstate Advanced Materials in 2022 to reflect its commitment to providing cutting-edge material solutions and an expanded range of machining services, including fabrication, cut-to-size, custom parts, and routing.Interstate Advanced Materials Austin supports key Texas industries such as oil and gas, semiconductor, manufacturing, and aerospace. Offering fast shipping, wholesale pricing plans , and optimized shipping options, the Austin location delivers reliable material solutions tailored to its customers' needs.Guided by its mission to be the most trusted distributor of advanced materials, the Austin team embodies the company's core values of honesty, integrity, curiosity, passion, continuous improvement, and responsiveness. Its material specialists provide the expertise and service to help Texas businesses thrive.“At Interstate Advanced Materials Austin, earning the trust of local businesses and our community is a top priority,” said Wade Benkendorfer, Austin Solution Center Manager.“We're not just here to supply materials-we're here to help businesses thrive & grow.”For over 40 years, Interstate Advanced Materials has provided innovative solutions, helping customers achieve their operational and business goals.For more information, contact Interstate Advanced Materials Austin at (512) 386-7422 or toll-free at (800) 742-3444. Visit the location at 3714 Bluestein Dr. #790, Austin, TX 78721.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

Stephen Sowinski

Interstate Advanced Materials

+1 800-742-3444

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.