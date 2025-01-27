Vistra To Report Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2024 Results On Feb. 27, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST ) plans to report its full year and fourth quarter 2024 and operating results on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, during a live call and webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT).

The live webcast can be accessed via Vistra's website at under "Investor Relations" and then "Events & Presentations." Participants can also listen by phone by registering here prior to the start time of the call to receive a conference call dial-in number. A replay of the webcast will be available on Vistra's website for one year following the call.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST ) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company that provides essential resources to customers, businesses, and communities from California to Maine. Based in Irving, Texas, Vistra is a leader in the energy transformation with an unyielding focus on reliability, affordability, and sustainability. The company safely operates a reliable, efficient, power generation fleet of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities while taking an innovative, customer-centric approach to its retail business. Learn more at .

SOURCE Vistra Corp

