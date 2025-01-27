Azitra, Inc. To Present At The Microcap Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRANFORD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azitra, Inc. (NYSE American: AZTR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology, today announced the company will present at The Microcap 2025 being held January 28-30, 2025, in Atlantic City, NJ. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: The Microcap Conference Date and Time: January 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., ET Location: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Studio C, Atlantic City, NJ Presenter: Francisco Salva, Chief Executive Officer

During the conference, members of Azitra's management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and potential partners, showcasing the company's business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones.

About Azitra, Inc.

Azitra, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology. The Company's lead product, ATR-12, is an engineered strain of S. epidermidis designed to treat Netherton syndrome, a rare, chronic skin disease with no approved treatment options. Netherton syndrome is often fatal in infancy with those living beyond a year having profound lifelong challenges. ATR-12 is being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial in adult Netherton syndrome patients. ATR-04, Azitra's next most advanced product, is being developed for the treatment of EGFR inhibitor ("EGFRi") associated rash. Azitra has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for EGFRi associated rash, which impacts approximately 150,000 people in the U.S. Azitra has an open IND for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial with ATR-04 in patients with EGFRi associated rash. ATR-12 and ATR-04 were developed from Azitra's proprietary platform of engineered proteins and topical live biotherapeutic products that includes a microbial library comprised of approximately 1,500 bacterial strains. The platform is augmented by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that analyzes, predicts, and helps screen the library of strains for drug like molecules. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected timing of the presentation of data from the Phase 1b study of ATR-12, the filing of an IND application, and the presentation of data from our Phase 1b for ATR-04, the IND filing for ATR-01, the timing of having a signed license agreement with Bayer, and statements about our clinical and pre-clinical programs, and corporate and clinical/pre-clinical strategies.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to that we may fail to successfully complete our Phase 1b trial for ATR-12; we may experience delays in the initiation of our Phase 1/2 trial for ATR-04; our product candidates may not be effective; there may be delays in regulatory approval or changes in regulatory framework that are out of our control; our estimation of addressable markets of our product candidates may be inaccurate; we may fail to timely raise additional required funding; more efficient competitors or more effective competing treatment may emerge; we may be involved in disputes surrounding the use of our intellectual property crucial to our success; we may not be able to attract and retain key employees and qualified personnel; earlier study results may not be predictive of later stage study outcomes; and we are dependent on third-parties for some or all aspects of our product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing. Additional risks concerning Azitra's programs and operations are described or incorporated by reference in our prospectus dated July 23, 2024 filed with the SEC on July 25, 2024 in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 12, 2024. Azitra explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Contact

Norman Staskey

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc .

Jon Nugent

205-566-3026

[email protected]

Media Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc .

Casey McDonald

646-577-8520

[email protected]

SOURCE Azitra, Inc.

