Operating results 4Q24

4Q23

2024

2023

Total revenues:















In millions $ 788.9

$ 757.2

$ 3,116.4

$ 2,885.7

Growth 4.2 %



8.0 %



Net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted: In millions $ (64.9)

$ (91.9)

$ 309.6

$ 92.4

Per share $ (0.38)

$ (0.54)

$ 1.80

$ 0.54

Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted:

In millions $ 411.8

$ 389.8

$ 1,629.1

$ 1,532.3

Per share $ 2.39

$ 2.28

$ 9.47

$ 8.97



A sector-leading REIT with a high-quality, diverse tenant base and strong margins

(As of December 31, 2024, unless stated otherwise)





Occupancy of operating properties in North America

94.6 %

Percentage of annual rental revenue in effect from MegacampusTM platform

77 %

Percentage of annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants

52 %

Operating margin

70 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

72 %

Percentage of leases containing annual rent escalations

97 %

Weighted-average remaining lease term:





Top 20 tenants

9.3 years All tenants

7.5 years Sustained strength in tenant collections:





January 2025 tenant rents and receivables collected as of January 27, 2025

99.5 %

4Q24 tenant rents and receivables collected as of January 27, 2025

99.9 %



Strong and flexible balance sheet with significant liquidity; top 10% credit rating ranking among all publicly traded U.S. REITs



Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.2x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 4.3x for 4Q24 annualized.

Significant liquidity of $5.7 billion.

32% of our total debt matures in 2049 and beyond.

12.7 years weighted-average remaining term of debt.

Since 2020, an average of 98.4% of our year-end debt balances have been fixed rate.

Total debt and preferred stock to gross assets of 28%. $684.1 million of capital contribution commitments from existing real estate joint venture partners to fund construction from 1Q25 through 2028.

Continued solid leasing volume and rental rate increases



Continued solid leasing volume:



1.3 million RSF for 4Q24, up 19% compared to our previous five-quarter average.



Fourth consecutive quarter with leasing volume exceeding 1 million RSF.

5.1 million RSF for 2024, up 19% compared to our 2014–2020 average of 4.3 million RSF.

Rental rate increases on lease renewals and re-leasing of space were 18.1% and 3.3% (cash basis) for 4Q24 and 16.9% and 7.2% (cash basis) for 2024.

84% of our leasing activity during the last twelve months was generated from our existing tenant base. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions on renewed and re-leased space executed during the year ended December 31, 2024 represented only 8.4% of total lease term rents, the second lowest percentage of total lease term rents in the past five years.











4Q24



2024







Total leasing activity – RSF

1,310,999



5,053,954







Leasing of development and redevelopment space – RSF

12,999 (1)

493,341







Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:

















RSF (included in total leasing activity above)

1,024,862



3,888,139







Rental rate increase

18.1 %



16.9 %







Rental rate increase (cash basis)

3.3 %



7.2 %



















(1) As of December 31, 2024, our projects expected to stabilize in 2025 were 89% leased/negotiating.





Attractive dividend strategy to share net cash flows from operating activities with stockholders while retaining a significant portion for reinvestment



Common stock dividend declared for 4Q24 of $1.32 per common share aggregating $5.19 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2024, up 23 cents, or 5%, over the year ended December 31, 2023.

Dividend yield of 5.4% as of December 31, 2024.

Dividend payout ratio of 55% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Average annual dividend per-share growth of 5.4% from 2020 through 2024. Significant net cash flows from operating activities after dividends retained for reinvestment aggregating $2.2 billion for the years ended December 31, 2020 through 2024.

Strong execution of Alexandria's 2024 capital strategy

Our 2024 capital plan included $1.4 billion in funding from strategic dispositions that focused on a portfolio of diversified assets, of which $1.1 billion was completed during 4Q24. Refer to "Dispositions" in the Earnings Press Release for additional details.

(in millions)



YTD 3Q24

$ 239 4Q24

1,128 Total 2024 dispositions

$ 1,367

As of January 27, 2025, our share of pending dispositions subject to negotiations aggregated $539.5 million. These transactions represent approximately 32% of the $1.7 billion midpoint of our 2025 guidance range for dispositions and sales of partial interests.

Alexandria's development and redevelopment pipeline delivered incremental annual net operating income of $55 million commencing during 4Q24 and is expected to deliver incremental annual net operating income aggregating $395 million by 2Q28



During 4Q24, we placed into service Megacampus development and redevelopment projects aggregating 602,593 RSF that are 98% occupied across multiple submarkets and delivered incremental annual net operating income of $55 million. Key 4Q24 deliveries included:



171,102 RSF at 4155 Campus Point Court located on the Campus Point by Alexandria Megacampus in our University Town Center submarket;



139,984 RSF at 840 Winter Street located on the Alexandria Center® for Life Science – Waltham Megacampus in our Route 128 submarket; and

93,492 RSF at 10935, 10945, and 10955 Alexandria Way located on the One Alexandria Square Megacampus in our Torrey Pines submarket.

Annual net operating income (cash basis) is expected to increase by $70 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent, with a weighted-average burn-off period of approximately three months, from recently delivered projects. 68% of the RSF in our total development and redevelopment pipeline is within our Megacampus ecosystems.





Development and Redevelopment Projects

Incremental Annual Net

Operating Income

RSF

Occupancy Percentage



(dollars in millions)



















Placed into service:



















YTD 3Q24

$ 63

945,118



100 %





4Q24

55

602,593



98





Placed into service in 2024

$ 118

1,547,711



98 %



























Expected to be placed into service:



















2025

$ 83 (1) 4,357,276











1Q26 through 2Q28

312

















$ 395



























(1) Includes (i) 461,101 RSF that is expected to stabilize through 2025 and is 89% leased/negotiating and (ii) expected partial deliveries through 4Q25 from projects expected to stabilize in 2026 and beyond. Refer to the initial and stabilized occupancy years under "New Class A/A+ development and redevelopment properties: current projects" in the Supplemental Information for additional details.

Continued solid net operating income and internal growth



Net operating income (cash basis) growth:



$2.1 billion for 4Q24 annualized, up $177.9 million, or 9.5%, compared to 4Q23 annualized.

$2.0 billion for 2024, up $176.9 million, or 9.8%, compared to 2023.

Same property net operating income growth of 0.6% and 6.3% (cash basis) for 4Q24 over 4Q23 and 1.2% and 4.6% (cash basis) for 2024 over 2023. 97% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.

Continued rigorous focus on management of general and administrative costs



General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net operating income of 7.6% for 2024, compared to 9.8% for 2023.

We expect general and administrative cost savings of approximately $32 million in 2025, based on the midpoint of our guidance, compared to 2024, from a variety of cost-control and efficiency initiatives, including:



Personnel-related matters: reduction in headcount over the last two years and restructuring of compensation plans. Streamlining of business processes: systems upgrades, process improvements, and cost reduction in legal, technology, and operational support services.

Strong balance sheet management

Key metrics as of or for the three months ended December 31, 2024



$29.0 billion in total market capitalization. $16.8 billion in total equity capitalization.













4Q24

Target













Quarter

Annualized

Trailing

12 Months

4Q25

Annualized









Net debt and preferred stock to

Adjusted EBITDA

5.2x

5.3x

Less than or equal to 5.2x









Fixed-charge coverage ratio

4.3x

4.5x

4.0x to 4.5x



Key capital events



On December 9, 2024, we announced that our board of directors authorized a common stock repurchase program under which we may repurchase up to $500.0 million of our common stock through December 31, 2025. Repurchases are expected to be funded on a leverage-neutral basis.



In December 2024, we repurchased $50.1 million of common stock.



From January 1, 2025 through January 27, 2025, we repurchased $150.0 million of additional common stock.



As of January 27, 2025, cumulative repurchases under the program aggregated $200.1 million and 2.0 million shares of common stock at an average price per share of $98.16.

As of January 27, 2025, the approximate value of shares authorized and remaining under this program was $299.9 million. During 4Q24, we settled all outstanding forward equity sales agreements by issuing 230 thousand shares of common stock at an average price per share of $120.93 and received net proceeds of $27.8 million. As of January 27, 2025, the remaining aggregate amount available for future sales of common stock under our ATM program was $1.47 billion.

Investments



As of December 31, 2024:



Our non-real estate investments aggregated $1.5 billion.

Unrealized gains presented in our consolidated balance sheet were $83.6 million, comprising gross unrealized gains and losses aggregating $228.1 million and $144.5 million, respectively.

Investment loss of $68.0 million for 4Q24 presented in our consolidated statement of operations consisted of $32.1 million of realized gains, $79.8 million of unrealized losses, and $20.3 million of impairment charges. Investment loss of $53.1 million for 2024 presented in our consolidated statement of operations consisted of $117.2 million of realized gains, $112.2 million of unrealized losses, and $58.1 million of impairment charges.

Other key highlights

Executive management change, effective December 31, 2024

Effective on December 31, 2024, Vincent Ciruzzi retired from his position as Chief Development Officer after nearly 30 years of exemplary service. His responsibilities will be assumed by multiple members within our Real Estate Development Team, which Mr. Ciruzzi formed and led over his tenure with Alexandria.

Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:

4Q24

4Q23

4Q24

4Q23

2024

2023

2024

2023 (in millions, except per share amounts) Amount

Per Share –

Diluted

Amount

Per Share –

Diluted Unrealized (losses) gains on

non-real estate investments $ (79.8)

$ 19.5

$ (0.46)

$ 0.11

$ (112.2)

$ (201.5)

$ (0.65)

$ (1.18) Gain on sales of real estate 101.8

62.2

0.59

0.36

129.3

277.0

0.75

1.62 Impairment of non-real estate

investments (20.3)

(23.1)

(0.12)

(0.13)

(58.1)

(74.6)

(0.34)

(0.44) Impairment of real estate(1) (186.6)

(271.9)

(1.08)

(1.59)

(223.1)

(461.1)

(1.30)

(2.70) Acceleration of stock

compensation expense due

to executive officer

resignations -

(18.4)

-

(0.11)

-

(20.3)

-

(0.12) Provision for expected credit

losses on financial

instruments(1) 0.4

-

-

-

0.4

-

-

- Total $ (184.5)

$ (231.7)

$ (1.07)

$ (1.36)

$ (263.7)

$ (480.5)

$ (1.54)

$ (2.82)

(1) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" in the Earnings Press Release for additional details.

Subsequent events

In January 2025, pursuant to an amendment executed in July 2024 to our existing ground lease agreement at the Alexandria Technology Square® Megacampus, we made the second and final installment payment aggregating $135.0 million related to our rent obligation for the extended ground lease term.

Industry and corporate responsibility leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society



Alexandria's longstanding sustainability leadership and performance was reinforced by our achievements in the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. We received the GRESB Green Star designation for the eighth consecutive year and an "A" disclosure score for the seventh consecutive year, signifying best-in-class transparency regarding our sustainability practices and reporting.

325 Binney Street, a 462,100 RSF development on the Alexandria Center® at One Kendall Square Megacampus in our Cambridge submarket, earned LEED Platinum certification, the highest level of certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's Core and Shell rating system. Home to Moderna's global headquarters and R&D center, the ultra-efficient building is targeting LEED Zero Energy certification, reduced fossil fuel use through the implementation of a geothermal system, and 100% renewable electricity, resulting in an estimated 97% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions relative to the MA 2020 Stretch Code baseline. 8 Davis Drive on the Alexandria Center® for Advanced Technologies and AgTech – Research Triangle Megacampus won a BOMA Raleigh-Durham TOBY (The Outstanding Building of the Year) Award in the Life Science category. The TOBY Awards are the commercial real estate industry's highest recognition honoring excellence in commercial building management and operations.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Guidance

December 31, 2024

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

The following guidance for 2025 has been updated to reflect our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2025. There can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Also, refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" of the Earnings Press Release for additional details. Key updates to our 2025 guidance from December 4, 2024 are summarized in the tables below and include changes to the midpoints of our guidance ranges for key sources of capital as follows: (i) a $150 million increase in dispositions and sales of partial interests representing pending transactions that were originally expected to close in 4Q24, and are now anticipated to be completed in 2025 and (ii) a corresponding $150 million decrease in excess 2024 bond capital held as cash at December 31, 2024.







2025 Guidance Midpoint





2025 Guidance Midpoint Summary of Key Changes in Guidance

As of 1/27/25

As of 12/4/24

Summary of Key Changes in Sources and Uses of Capital

As of 1/27/25

As of 12/4/24 EPS, FFO per share, and FFO per share, as adjusted

No Change

Excess 2024 bond capital expected to be held as cash at December 31, 2024

$ -

$ 150











Dispositions and sales of partial interests

$ 1,700

$ 1,550

Key Credit Metric Targets(1)



Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q25 annualized

Less than or equal to 5.2x Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q25 annualized

4.0x to 4.5x

Projected 2025 Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to

Alexandria's Common Stockholders – Diluted Earnings per share(2)

$2.57 to $2.77 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



6.70

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



(0.04)

Funds from operations per share and funds from operations per share, as adjusted(1)

$9.23 to $9.43 Midpoint

$9.33

Key Sources and Uses of Capital

Range

Midpoint Sources of capital:











Reduction in debt

$ (40)

$ (340)

$ (190) Net cash provided by operating activities after dividends

425

525

475 Dispositions and sales of partial interests(3)

1,200

2,200

1,700 Total sources of capital

$ 1,585

$ 2,385

$ 1,985 Uses of capital:











Construction

$ 1,450

$ 2,050

$ 1,750 Acquisitions and other opportunistic uses of capital(4)

-

200

100 Ground lease prepayment(5)

135

135

135 Total uses of capital

$ 1,585

$ 2,385

$ 1,985 Reduction in debt (included above):











Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable

$ 300

$ 900

$ 600 Repayment of secured notes payable

(600)

(600)

(600) Unsecured senior line of credit, commercial paper, and other

260

(640)

(190) Net reduction in debt

$ (40)

$ (340)

$ (190)

Key Assumptions

Low

High

Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2025

91.6 %

93.2 %

Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:









Rental rate changes

9.0 %

17.0 %

Rental rate changes (cash basis)

0.5 %

8.5 %

Same property performance:









Net operating income

(3.0) %

(1.0) %

Net operating income (cash basis)

(1.0) %

1.0 %

Straight-line rent revenue

$ 111

$ 131

General and administrative expenses

$ 129

$ 144

Capitalization of interest

$ 340

$ 370

Interest expense

$ 165

$ 195

Realized gains on non-real estate investments(6)

$ 100

$ 130







(1) Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in the Supplemental Information for additional details. (2) Excludes unrealized gains or losses on non-real estate investments after December 31, 2024 that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted. (3) As of January 27, 2025, our share of pending dispositions subject to negotiations aggregated $539.5 million. These transactions represent approximately 32% of the $1.7 billion midpoint of our 2025 guidance range for dispositions and sales of partial interests. (4) On December 9, 2024, we announced that our board of directors authorized a common stock repurchase program under which we may repurchase up to $500.0 million of our common stock in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions through December 31, 2025. In January 2025, we repurchased common stock aggregating $150.0 million at an average price per share of $97.26. As of January 27, 2025, the approximate value of shares authorized and remaining under this program was $299.9 million. (5) Refer to "Subsequent event" in the Earnings Press Release for additional information. (6) Represents realized gains and losses included in funds from operations per share – diluted, as adjusted, and excludes significant impairments realized on non-real estate investments, if any. Refer to "Investments" in the Supplemental Information for additional details.

Acquisitions

December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands) Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Purchase

Number of

Properties

Operating Occupancy

Square Footage

Purchase Price







Future

Development(1)

Operating With

Future Development/

Redevelopment(1)













Completed in 2024:

































285, 299, 307, and 345 Dorchester Avenue (60%

interest in consolidated JV)

Seaport Innovation District/Greater

Boston

1/30/24

-

N/A

1,040,000

-

$ 155,321

428 Westlake Avenue North

Lake Union/Seattle

10/1/24

1

100 %



-

90,626



47,600

Other





























46,490

Total 2024 acquisitions



























$ 249,411







































(1) We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and significant redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction.

2024 Dispositions

December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands) Property

Submarket/Market

Date of

Sale

Interest

Sold

RSF

Capitalization

Rate

Capitalization

Rate (Cash Basis)

Sales Price

Seller

Financing

Sales

Price per

RSF

Gain on

Sale of Real

Estate

Completed in YTD 3Q24































$ 238,709









$ 27,506



















































Completed in 4Q24:















































Stabilized Properties















































One Moderna Way

Route 128/Greater Boston

12/17/24

100 %



722,130

8.5 %



6.3 %



369,439





$ 512

-

14225 Newbrook Drive

Northern Virginia/Maryland

10/15/24

100 %



248,186

7.6 %



7.4 %



80,500





$ 324

37,074

6040 George Watts Hill Drive

Research Triangle/

Research Triangle

12/10/24

100 %



149,585

8.0 %



7.1 %



93,500





$ 625

5,004

Other































78,610









4,042



































622,049













Properties with vacancy or significant near-term capital requirements



































215 First Street

Cambridge/Greater Boston

12/20/24

100 %



369,520

(1)

(1)

245,539 (1)



(1)

-

150 Second Street and 11 Hurley Street

Cambridge/Greater Boston







182,993











4755 and 4757 Nexus Center Drive and

4796 Executive Drive(2)

University Town Center/

San Diego

12/30/24

100 %



177,804

(2)

(2)

120,000 (2) $ 79,166

$ 675

47,511

Other































47,243









-



































412,782













Land and other















































10048 and 10219 Meanley Drive and

10277 Scripps Ranch Boulevard

Sorrento Mesa/San Diego

12/20/24

100 %



444,041

(3)

(3)

55,000

25,000





-

9444 Waples Street (50% consolidated JV)

Sorrento Mesa/San Diego

12/23/24

(4)



149,000

(4)

(4)

31,000 (4)







8,175 (4) Other(5)









(5)



















22,913 (5)







(5)



































108,913















































1,143,744 (6)











Total 2024 dispositions































$ 1,382,453

$ 104,166





$ 129,312



















































Our share of 2024 dispositions, including amounts recognized within

equity in earnings



























$ 1,366,953









$ 127,615 (7)



Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in the Supplemental Information for additional details.



(1) Represents properties that were 87% occupied as of 3Q24, with 61% of the aggregate RSF, primarily located at 215 First Street, scheduled to expire by 4Q25. These properties were not core to our Megacampus strategy due to their size, location, or existing use. They are also expected to require significant re-leasing capital over the next few years, including at 215 First Street, a historical building with infrastructure limitations and challenging floor plates. Acquired in 2007, 215 First Street came with significant entitlements which were later used to develop new adjacent projects at Alexandria Center® at Kendall Square. Since then, this property has served as a reliable asset, providing primarily office space to our tenants. However, given the low occupancy and the significant reinvestment required for upgrades, we plan to recycle the capital generated by the disposition into our development and redevelopment pipeline. (2) Represents properties that were 65% occupied as of 3Q24, with 26% of the aggregate RSF scheduled to expire by 2Q25. (3) Represents the sale of land parcels. (4) Represents 100% of the contractual sales price. We held a 50% interest in this property through a consolidated real estate joint venture, and our share of the sales price and gain on real estate is $15.5 million and $3.2 million, respectively. (5) Represents the disposition of an unconsolidated real estate joint venture for which we recognized a gain on sale of real estate of $3.3 million, which is classified as equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures in our consolidated statement of operations. (6) Dispositions completed during 4Q24 had annual net operating income of $97.9 million (based on 3Q24 annualized) with a weighted-average disposition date of December 10, 2024 (weighted by net operating income for 3Q24 annualized). (7) Refer to footnotes 4 and 5.

2025 Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interests

December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands) Property

Submarket/Market

Date of

Expected

Sale

Interest

Expected to

Be Sold

Sales Price

Pending 2025 dispositions and sales of partial interests expected to close subsequent to January 27, 2025:



















Subject to non-refundable deposits:



















Pending

San Diego

1Q25

100 %



$ 124,000

Pending

Texas

1Q25

100 %



33,000

Pending

San Diego

2H25

100 %



50,000

Other















20,850



















227,850

Subject to executed letters of intent and/or purchase and sale agreement negotiations:



















1450 Owens Street (25.1% consolidated JV)

Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area

2H25

(1)



144,705 (1) Other

Various











276,612



















421,317



















$ 649,167























Our share of 2025 dispositions















$ 539,462























2025 guidance range for dispositions and sales of partial interests





$1,200,000 – $2,200,000







(1) Represents 100% of the contractual sales price. In 4Q24, we executed a letter of intent with a biomedical institution for the sale of a condominium interest aggregating 103,361 RSF, or approximately 49% of the development project. We own a 25.1% interest in this property through a consolidated real estate joint venture, and our share of the sales price is $36 million. We expect to complete the transaction in 2025.

Earnings Call Information and About the Company

December 31, 2024

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET")/noon Pacific Time ("PT"), which is open to the general public, to discuss our financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET/noon PT and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The audio webcast can be accessed at in the "For Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available for a limited time from 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, and the access code is 1012884.

Additionally, a copy of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 is available in the "For Investors" section of our website

About the Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



12/31/24

9/30/24

6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

12/31/24

12/31/23 Revenues:



























Income from rentals

$ 763,249

$ 775,744

$ 755,162

$ 755,551

$ 742,637

$ 3,049,706

$ 2,842,456 Other income

25,696

15,863

11,572

13,557

14,579

66,688

43,243 Total revenues

788,945

791,607

766,734

769,108

757,216

3,116,394

2,885,699





























Expenses:



























Rental operations

240,432

233,265

217,254

218,314

222,726

909,265

859,180 General and administrative

32,730

43,945

44,629

47,055

59,289

168,359

199,354 Interest

55,659

43,550

45,789

40,840

31,967

185,838

74,204 Depreciation and amortization

330,108

293,998

290,720

287,554

285,246

1,202,380

1,093,473 Impairment of real estate

186,564 (1) 5,741

30,763

-

271,890

223,068

461,114 Total expenses

845,493

620,499

629,155

593,763

871,118

2,688,910

2,687,325





























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

6,635 (2) 139

130

155

363

7,059

980 Investment (loss) income

(67,988)

15,242

(43,660)

43,284

8,654

(53,122)

(195,397) Gain on sales of real estate

101,806

27,114

-

392

62,227

129,312

277,037 Net (loss) income

(16,095)

213,603

94,049

219,176

(42,658)

510,733

280,994 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(46,150)

(45,656)

(47,347)

(48,631)

(45,771)

(187,784)

(177,355) Net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s

stockholders

(62,245)

167,947

46,702

170,545

(88,429)

322,949

103,639 Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards

(2,677)

(3,273)

(3,785)

(3,659)

(3,498)

(13,394)

(11,195) Net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s

common stockholders

$ (64,922)

$ 164,674

$ 42,917

$ 166,886

$ (91,927)

$ 309,555

$ 92,444





























Net (loss) income per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities,

Inc.'s common stockholders:



























Basic

$ (0.38)

$ 0.96

$ 0.25

$ 0.97

$ (0.54)

$ 1.80

$ 0.54 Diluted

$ (0.38)

$ 0.96

$ 0.25

$ 0.97

$ (0.54)

$ 1.80

$ 0.54





























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – basic and

diluted

172,262

172,058

172,013

171,949

171,096

172,071

170,909





























Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 1.32

$ 1.30

$ 1.30

$ 1.27

$ 1.27

$ 5.19

$ 4.96





(1) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" in the Earnings Press Release for additional details. (2) Refer to "2024 Dispositions" in the Earnings Press Release for additional details.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2024

(In thousands)





12/31/24

9/30/24

6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23 Assets



















Investments in real estate

$ 32,110,039

$ 32,951,777

$ 32,673,839

$ 32,323,138

$ 31,633,511 Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

39,873

40,170

40,535

40,636

37,780 Cash and cash equivalents

552,146

562,606

561,021

722,176

618,190 Restricted cash

7,701

17,031

4,832

9,519

42,581 Tenant receivables

6,409

6,980

6,822

7,469

8,211 Deferred rent

1,187,031

1,216,176

1,190,336

1,138,936

1,050,319 Deferred leasing costs

485,959

516,872

519,629

520,616

509,398 Investments

1,476,985

1,519,327

1,494,348

1,511,588

1,449,518 Other assets

1,661,306

1,657,189

1,356,503

1,424,968

1,421,894 Total assets

$ 37,527,449

$ 38,488,128

$ 37,847,865

$ 37,699,046

$ 36,771,402





















Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity



















Secured notes payable

$ 149,909

$ 145,000

$ 134,942

$ 130,050

$ 119,662 Unsecured senior notes payable

12,094,465

12,092,012

12,089,561

12,087,113

11,096,028 Unsecured senior line of credit and commercial paper

-

454,589

199,552

-

99,952 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

2,654,351

2,865,886

2,529,535

2,503,831

2,610,943 Dividends payable

230,263

227,191

227,408

222,134

221,824 Total liabilities

15,128,988

15,784,678

15,180,998

14,943,128

14,148,409





















Commitments and contingencies









































Redeemable noncontrolling interests

19,972

16,510

16,440

16,620

16,480





















Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:



















Common stock

1,722

1,722

1,720

1,720

1,719 Additional paid-in capital

17,933,572

18,238,438

18,284,611

18,434,690

18,485,352 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(46,252)

(22,529)

(27,710)

(23,815)

(15,896) Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity

17,889,042

18,217,631

18,258,621

18,412,595

18,471,175 Noncontrolling interests

4,489,447

4,469,309

4,391,806

4,326,703

4,135,338 Total equity

22,378,489

22,686,940

22,650,427

22,739,298

22,606,513 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity

$ 37,527,449

$ 38,488,128

$ 37,847,865

$ 37,699,046

$ 36,771,402

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share

December 31, 2024

(In thousands)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below:







Three Months Ended

Year Ended



12/31/24

9/30/24

6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

12/31/24

12/31/23 Net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – basic

and diluted

$ (64,922)

$ 164,674

$ 42,917

$ 166,886

$ (91,927)

$ 309,555

$ 92,444 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

327,198

291,258

288,118

284,950

281,939

1,191,524

1,080,529 Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real

estate JVs

(34,986)

(32,457)

(31,364)

(30,904)

(30,137)

(129,711)

(115,349) Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs

1,061

1,075

1,068

1,034

965

4,238

3,589 Gain on sales of real estate

(100,109) (1) (27,114)

-

(392)

(62,227)

(127,615)

(277,037) Impairment of real estate – rental properties and land

184,532 (2) 5,741

2,182

-

263,982

192,455

450,428 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(1,182)

(2,908)

(1,305)

(3,469)

(2,268)

(8,696)

(5,175) Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

diluted(3)

311,592

400,269

301,616

418,105

360,327

1,431,750

1,229,429 Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments

79,776

(2,610)

64,238

(29,158)

(19,479)

112,246

201,475 Impairment of non-real estate investments

20,266 (4) 10,338

12,788

14,698

23,094

58,090

74,550 Impairment of real estate

2,032

-

28,581

-

7,908

30,613

10,686 Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignations

-

-

-

-

18,436

-

20,295 Provision for expected credit losses on financial instruments

(434) (5) -

-

-

-

(434)

- Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(1,407)

(125)

(1,738)

247

(472)

(3,188)

(4,121) Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

diluted, as adjusted

$ 411,825

$ 407,872

$ 405,485

$ 403,892

$ 389,814

$ 1,629,077

$ 1,532,314





Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in the Supplemental Information for additional details.

(1) Includes our share of gain on sale of real estate from one consolidated real estate joint venture and one unconsolidated real estate joint venture. Refer to "2024 Dispositions" in the Earnings Press Release for additional details. (2) Primarily represents impairment charges to reduce the carrying amount of our investments in real estate assets to their respective estimated fair values less costs to sell upon their classification as held for sale in 4Q24, including (i) $102.8 million primarily related to land parcels in our Sorrento Mesa and University Town Center submarkets, including land parcels sold during 4Q24 for a sales price aggregating $55.0 million and additional land parcels expected to be sold in 2025 with an approximate sales price aggregating approximately $243.0 million, and (ii) $40.9 million for four properties at One Moderna Way in our Route 128 submarket, which was sold during 4Q24. (3) Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors. (4) Primarily related to three non-real estate investments in privately held entities that do not report NAV. (5) Represents an adjustment to the provision for expected credit losses for a direct financing lease, as well as the initial recognition of a provision for expected credit losses for two notes receivable issued in connection with dispositions completed during 4Q24.

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued)

December 31, 2024

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.







Three Months Ended

Year Ended



12/31/24

9/30/24

6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

12/31/24

12/31/23 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

diluted

$ (0.38)

$ 0.96

$ 0.25

$ 0.97

$ (0.54)

$ 1.80

$ 0.54 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

1.70

1.51

1.50

1.48

1.48

6.20

5.67 Gain on sales of real estate

(0.58)

(0.16)

-

-

(0.36)

(0.74)

(1.62) Impairment of real estate – rental properties and land

1.07

0.03

0.01

-

1.54

1.12

2.64 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.06)

(0.04) Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common

stockholders – diluted

1.81

2.33

1.75

2.43

2.11

8.32

7.19 Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments

0.46

(0.02)

0.37

(0.17)

(0.11)

0.65

1.18 Impairment of non-real estate investments

0.12

0.06

0.08

0.09

0.13

0.34

0.44 Impairment of real estate

0.01

-

0.17

-

0.05

0.18

0.06 Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignations

-

-

-

-

0.11

-

0.12 Provision for expected credit losses on financial instruments

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.02) Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common

stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

$ 2.39

$ 2.37

$ 2.36

$ 2.35

$ 2.28

$ 9.47

$ 8.97





























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted

172,262

172,058

172,013

171,949

171,096

172,071

170,909



Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in the Supplemental Information for additional details.

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.