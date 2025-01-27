Partillion Bioscience Opens Pre-Orders For Nanovial Multicell Assay Kits At SLAS 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Partillion Bioscience Corporation ("Partillion"), a life science tools company, announced the opening of pre-orders for its Nanovial Multicell Assay Antibody Discovery Kits. The Multicell Assay platform, which enables the co-loading of cell pairs to study cell-to-cell interactions, has been named a finalist for the Society for Laboratory and Screening (SLAS) 2025 New Product Award.

Partillion will showcase its Nanovial Multicell Antibody Discovery Kits which leverage larger 50 micrometer diameter EZMTM Nanovials to enable loading of target cells and antibody-secreting cells together, unlocking the ability to screen hundreds of thousands of antibody secreting cells based on antibody binding on a target cell for therapeutic development. Recognized as a transformative tool for high-throughput screening, this platform builds on the success of Partillion's original Nanovial format, which earned the SLAS New Product Award in 2022.

Introducing the Nanovial Multicell Assay

Designed to revolutionize cell-based assays normally conducted in microwell plates, the Nanovial Multicell assays can perform similar assays but at a scale where the equivalent 1000 plates fit in a single microcentrifuge tube of Nanovials. This breakthrough format allows researchers to co-load cell pairs, such as antigen-expressing cells and plasma B cells, in nanoliter-scale hydrogel compartments. This approach preserves the native context of the presented antigens, streamlining the discovery process and identifying more biologically relevant hits.

The Nanovial Multicell Antibody Discovery Kits feature ready-to-use reagents and validated capture antibodies for common cell pairs including mouse plasma B cells, human leukocytes, HEK cells, and CHO cells and validated detection antibodies for secreted IgG. Partillion is developing formats suitable for other cell pairs to enable additional applications.

Driving Innovation in Cellular Assays

"The Nanovial Multicell Assay is transforming the way researchers investigate cellular interactions," said Joe de Rutte, CEO and Co-Founder of Partillion Bioscience. "With the ability to precisely co-load cells, scientists can interrogate the intricate cellular signals driving immune responses and disease progression at an unprecedented scale. Our early access users and academic collaborators are already leveraging this technology to gain deeper insights into immune cell responses to cancer and to optimize cell therapies, demonstrating its vast potential in advancing research beyond antibody discovery."

Spotlight on Nanovials at SLAS 2025

Partillion's Nanovial technology will be highlighted in two talks at SLAS 2025, showcasing its transformative impact on single-cell and multicell analysis. The first talk, presented by UCLA's Justin Langerman, examines how Nanovials enable the detection of heterogeneous secretion and can be used to assay gene expression changes that occur due to localized and direct communication between two co-loaded cells. The second talk by early adopter, Richard James of Seattle Children's Research Hospital, demonstrates how SEC-Seq links secreted functional outputs, such as IgG secretion, to surface markers and transcriptomics, driving advancements in antibody discovery and immunology.

Meet Partillion at SLAS 2025

Conference attendees are invited to visit Partillion at Booth 2853 to explore how Nanovials are redefining cell-based assays.

To learn more about the Nanovial Multicell Assays or place a pre-order, visit .

About Partillion Bioscience

Partillion Bioscience is a venture-backed life science company developing a next generation single-cell analysis platform. Partillion's award winning Nanovial technology enables customers to accelerate therapeutic development to address the most difficult diseases and provide advanced scientific insights. The reagent-based platform, with products available at , unlocks the ability to screen hundreds of thousands to millions of individual cells based on critical yet difficult to probe functional information all while using easy to access lab equipment–solving a major pain point in the industry. The technology underpinning Partillion's products was developed in Dino Di Carlo's lab (UCLA) and has been featured in notable journals such as Nature Nanotechnology, Nature Communications, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA, Science Advances, and ACS Nano and received industry accolades, winning the 2020 SLAS Innovation Award and 2022 SLAS New Product Award.

