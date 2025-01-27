Sempra Named To Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America For 14Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE ) has been named to the Sustainability (DJSI) North America for the 14th consecutive year, reflecting the company's commitment to responsible business practices that aim to reduce risk, improve operational excellence and promote stewardship. The DJSI North America noted Sempra outperforms its peers in several categories, including risk and crisis management, community relations and information security and cybersecurity, among other areas.

"Sempra's strong track record of generating shareholder value is driven in part by our responsible business practices, which help improve our risk profile and enable our businesses to deliver safe, reliable and cleaner energy," said Lisa Larroque Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs at Sempra. "We are proud to continue Sempra's long tenure on DJSI North America and position as a recognized leader in our industry."

The DJSI North America tracks the performance of the top 20% of the 600 largest Canadian and United States companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index that have strong sustainable business practices. Serving nearly 40 million consumers in significant economic markets like California and Texas, Sempra is the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent and is helping expand and modernize the grid.

In addition to being recognized on DJSI North America, Sempra is included in the FTSE4Good Index and JUST 100 list , has been named one of TIME Magazine's World's Best Companies , Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies and one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies , and earned a perfect score on the CPA-Zicklin Index of Corporate Political Disclosure and Accountability .

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra and on social media @Sempra .

