HOME BANCORP ANNOUNCES 2024 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS AND INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4%

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( ), reported results for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $9.7 million, or $1.21 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $236,000, or 3%, from $9.4 million, or $1.18 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2024. "We are very excited about the improvement in our NIM and our overall fourth quarter results," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "During the fourth quarter, we had strong loan growth with a modest increase in deposits and improvement in our nonperforming assets, which resulted in strong profitability. The net interest margin increased to 3.82% for the quarter primarily due to our ability to manage lower funding cost and obtain over 7% annualized loan growth. We are confident that our vibrant markets, credit-focused culture, and strong capital levels have positioned us to continue the momentum in 2025." Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2024, up $49.9 million, or 2% (an increase of 7% on an annualized basis), from September 30, 2024.

Deposits totaled $2.8 billion at December 31, 2024, up $3.2 million, or less than 1% (less than 1% on an annualized basis), from September 30, 2024.

Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $31.6 million, up $1.2 million, or 4%, from the prior quarter.

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 11 basis points from 3.71% for the third quarter of 2024 to 3.82% in the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower funding cost and flat yield on interest earning assets.

Nonperforming assets totaled $15.6 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, down $2.7 million, or 15%, from September 30, 2024, primarily due to improved performance of certain loans, including nonperforming loans, and paydowns.

The Company recorded a $873,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a $140,000 provision in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to loan growth. Net loan charge-offs were $235,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $74,000 during the third quarter of 2024. Year-to-date net loan charge offs to average loans was 0.04% at December 31, 2024. Loans Loans totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2024, up $49.9 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2024. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio from September 30, 2024 to December 31, 2024.



















December 31,

September 30,

Increase (Decrease) (dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

Amount

Percent Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 501,225

$ 502,784

$ (1,559)

- % Home equity loans and lines

79,097

80,935

(1,838)

(2) Commercial real estate

1,158,781

1,143,152

15,629

1 Construction and land

352,263

329,787

22,476

7 Multi-family residential

178,568

169,443

9,125

5 Total real estate loans

2,269,934

2,226,101

43,833

2 Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

418,627

412,753

5,874

1 Consumer

29,624

29,432

192

1 Total other loans

448,251

442,185

6,066

1 Total loans

$ 2,718,185

$ 2,668,286

$ 49,899

2 %

The average loan yield was 6.43% for the fourth quarter of 2024, which was unchanged from the third quarter of 2024. The flat loan yield was impacted by a few factors for the fourth quarter of 2024. 39% of the loan portfolio is adjustable therefore the yield began declining in mid-September 2024 as the Federal Reserve cut rates. The net loan yield was higher by approximately 3 bps, or $189,000, for the quarter due to a nonperforming relationship paying off during the quarter which was offset slightly from loans transferring to nonperforming. In addition, yields on loans were impacted by higher rates on new loans and loans paying off at lower rates. We experienced growth in construction and land, commercial real estate and multi-family loans for the current quarter across most of our markets.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), totaled $15.6 million, or 0.45% of total assets at December 31, 2024, down $2.7 million, or 15%, from $18.4 million, or 0.53% of total assets, at September 30, 2024. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $235,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $74,000 for the third quarter of 2024.

The Company made a $873,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to loan growth. For the year ended December 31, 2024, provisions to the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.4 million. At December 31, 2024, the allowance for loan losses totaled $32.9 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $32.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2024. Changes in expected losses reflect various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, customer specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.





December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 493,368

$ 823

$ 7,034

$ 501,225 Home equity loans and lines

78,818

-

279

79,097 Commercial real estate

1,140,240

-

18,541

1,158,781 Construction and land

347,039

-

5,224

352,263 Multi-family residential

177,638

-

930

178,568 Commercial and industrial

414,872

-

3,755

418,627 Consumer

29,597

-

27

29,624 Total

$ 2,681,572

$ 823

$ 35,790

$ 2,718,185





















September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 494,180

$ 859

$ 7,745

$ 502,784 Home equity loans and lines

80,729

-

206

80,935 Commercial real estate

1,125,331

-

17,821

1,143,152 Construction and land

323,751

308

5,728

329,787 Multi-family residential

168,513

-

930

169,443 Commercial and industrial

409,388

1,248

2,117

412,753 Consumer

29,302

-

130

29,432 Total

$ 2,631,194

$ 2,415

$ 34,677

$ 2,668,286

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $403.9 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $17.9 million, or 4%, from September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $41.0 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $32.2 million at September 30, 2024. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.9 years and 3.7 years at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The Company made securities purchases of $5.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $4.9 million during third quarter of 2024. No other purchases or sales of securities were made during the year.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at December 31, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)

Amortized Cost

Fair Value Available for sale:







U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 291,351

$ 261,873 Collateralized mortgage obligations

73,931

71,389 Municipal bonds

53,458

45,829 U.S. government agency

18,079

17,128 Corporate bonds

6,985

6,573 Total available for sale

$ 443,804

$ 402,792 Held to maturity:







Municipal bonds

$ 1,065

$ 1,065 Total held to maturity

$ 1,065

$ 1,065

Approximately 33% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of December 31, 2024 to secure public deposits. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company paid off its $135.0 million loan with the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). As of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, the Company had $134.9 million and $142.0 million, respectively, of securities pledged to secure public deposits and none and $135.0 million, respectively, pledged to the BTFP borrowings.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.8 billion at December 31, 2024, up $3.2 million, or less than 1%, from September 30, 2024. Non-maturity deposits decreased $6.4 million, or less than 1% during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $2.0 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from September 30, 2024 to December 31, 2024.



















December 31,

September 30,

Increase/(Decrease) (dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

Amount

Percent Demand deposits

$ 733,073

$ 740,854

$ (7,781)

(1) % Savings

210,977

215,815

(4,838)

(2) Money market

457,483

452,456

5,027

1 NOW

645,246

644,061

1,185

- Certificates of deposit

733,917

724,301

9,616

1 Total deposits

$ 2,780,696

$ 2,777,487

$ 3,209

- %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 12 basis points from 2.78% for the third quarter of 2024 to 2.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024. At December 31, 2024, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $693.3 million, or 94%, with 58% of the balance maturing in the first quarter of 2025.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.





December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024 Individuals

53 %

52 % Small businesses

37

38 Public funds

7

7 Broker

3

3 Total

100 %

100 %











The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $813.6 million at December 31, 2024 and $818.7 million at September 30, 2024. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 11 basis points from 3.71% for the third quarter of 2024 to 3.82% for the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to a decline in the funding cost for average interest-bearing liabilities while the yield on average interest-earning assets remained unchanged.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 12 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in deposit costs primarily reflects the decline in certificate of deposit rates as they matured.

Average other interest-earning assets were $97.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, up $17.8 million, or 22%, from the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to an increase in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $421,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $31,000, or 7%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Average other borrowings were $107.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $32.8 million, 23%, from the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to the payoff of the BTFP loan, which was replaced with short-term FHLB advances.

The average rate paid on total interest-bearing deposits was 2.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024, down 12 basis points from the third quarter of 2024, due to the lower funding cost. The average rate paid on certificate of deposits was 4.33% for the fourth quarter of 2024, down 26 basis points from the third quarter of 2024.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 2,686,188

$ 43,978

6.43 %

$ 2,668,672

$ 43,711

6.43 % Investment securities (TE)

449,216

2,703

2.42

454,024

2,677

2.38 Other interest-earning assets

97,492

1,123

4.58

79,668

991

4.95 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,232,896

$ 47,804

5.82 %

$ 3,202,364

$ 47,379

5.82 %

























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,311,815

$ 5,721

1.73 %

$ 1,266,465

$ 5,571

1.75 % Certificates of deposit

723,764

7,885

4.33

722,717

8,337

4.59 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,035,579

13,606

2.66

1,989,182

13,908

2.78 Other borrowings

107,767

1,279

4.72

140,539

1,673

4.74 Subordinated debt

54,427

848

6.23

54,374

844

6.21 FHLB advances

52,926

485

3.63

56,743

572

3.99 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,250,699

$ 16,218

2.87 %

$ 2,240,838

$ 16,997

3.02 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 754,133









$ 741,386







Net interest spread (TE)









2.95 %









2.80 % Net interest margin (TE)









3.82 %









3.71 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $3.6 million, down $63,000, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was related primarily to decreases in gains on sale of loans (down $133,000) and bank card fees (down $27,000), which were partially offset by increases in gains on sale of assets, net (up $49,000) and service fees and charges (up $43,000) for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $22.4 million, up $97,000, or less than 1%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases in marketing and advertising (up $285,000), compensation and benefits (up $256,000) and provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (up $240,000), which were partially offset by decreases in occupancy expense (down $390,000), data processing and communications (down $120,000), other noninterest expense (down $120,000), franchise and shares taxes (down $88,000) and professional services (down $34,000).

Capital and Liquidity

At December 31, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $396.1 million, up $2.6 million, or 1%, compared to $393.5 million at September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $9.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, which were partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities and shareholder's dividends and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. The market value of the Company's available for sale securities at December 31, 2024 decreased $8.8 million, or 27%, during the fourth quarter of 2024. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.38% and 14.51%, respectively, at December 31, 2024, compared to 11.32% and 14.74%, respectively, at September 30, 2024.

The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at December 31, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 98,548 Unencumbered investment securities, amortized cost

122,686 FHLB advance availability

1,088,068 Amounts available from unsecured lines of credit

55,000 Federal Reserve discount window availability

500 Total primary and secondary sources of available liquidity

$ 1,364,802

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.27 per share payable on February 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2025.

The Company repurchased 2,000 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2024 at an average price per share of $49.11. At December 31, 2024, an additional 311,812 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2023 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $48.95 and $38.44, respectively, at December 31, 2024.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at .

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, .

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.

















For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023













Reported net income

$ 9,673

$ 9,437

$ 9,385 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

250

259

298 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 9,923

$ 9,696

$ 9,683













Total assets

$ 3,443,668

$ 3,441,990

$ 3,320,122 Less: Intangible assets

85,044

85,361

86,372 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,358,624

$ 3,356,629

$ 3,233,750













Total shareholders' equity

$ 396,088

$ 393,453

$ 367,444 Less: Intangible assets

85,044

85,361

86,372 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 311,044

$ 308,092

$ 281,072













Return on average equity

9.71 %

9.76 %

10.61 % Add: Average intangible assets

2.99

3.14

3.92 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

12.70 %

12.90 %

14.53 %













Common equity ratio

11.50 %

11.43 %

11.07 % Less: Intangible assets

2.24

2.25

2.38 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

9.26 %

9.18 %

8.69 %













Book value per share

$ 48.95

$ 48.75

$ 45.04 Less: Intangible assets

10.51

10.58

10.59 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 38.44

$ 38.17

$ 34.45















This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

















(dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

%

Change

December 31,

2023 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 98,548

$ 135,877

(27) %

$ 75,831 Interest-bearing deposits in banks

-

-

-

99 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

402,792

420,723

(4)

433,926 Investment securities held to maturity

1,065

1,065

-

1,065 Mortgage loans held for sale

832

242

244

361 Loans, net of unearned income

2,718,185

2,668,286

2

2,581,638 Allowance for loan losses

(32,916)

(32,278)

(2)

(31,537) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,685,269

2,636,008

2

2,550,101 Office properties and equipment, net

42,324

42,659

(1)

41,980 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

48,421

48,139

1

47,321 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

85,044

85,361

-

86,372 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

79,373

71,916

10

83,066 Total Assets

$ 3,443,668

$ 3,441,990

-

$ 3,320,122

















Liabilities















Deposits

$ 2,780,696

$ 2,777,487

- %

$ 2,670,624 Other Borrowings

5,539

140,539

(96)

5,539 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

54,459

54,402

-

54,241 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

175,546

38,410

357

192,713 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

31,340

37,699

(17)

29,561 Total Liabilities

3,047,580

3,048,537

-

2,952,678

















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock

81

81

- %

81 Additional paid-in capital

168,138

166,743

1

165,823 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(1,339)

(1,428)

6

(1,697) Retained earnings

259,190

251,692

3

234,619 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(29,982)

(23,635)

(27)

(31,382) Total Shareholders' Equity

396,088

393,453

1

367,444 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,443,668

$ 3,441,990

-

$ 3,320,122

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

%

Change

December 31,

2023

%

Change Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 43,978

$ 43,711

1 %

$ 39,820

10 % Investment securities

2,703

2,677

1

2,837

(5) Other investments and deposits

1,123

991

13

742

51 Total interest income

47,804

47,379

1

43,399

10 Interest Expense



















Deposits

13,606

13,908

(2) %

10,536

29 % Other borrowings

1,279

1,673

(24)

53

2313 Subordinated debt expense

848

844

-

844

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances

485

572

(15)

2,684

(82) Total interest expense

16,218

16,997

(5)

14,117

15 Net interest income

31,586

30,382

4

29,282

8 Provision for loan losses

873

140

524

665

31 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

30,713

30,242

2

28,617

7 Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,334

1,291

3 %

1,235

8 % Bank card fees

1,586

1,613

(2)

1,646

(4) Gain on sale of loans, net

62

195

(68)

46

35 Income from bank-owned life insurance

282

281

-

267

6 Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net

39

(10)

490

(7)

657 Other income

326

322

1

291

12 Total noninterest income

3,629

3,692

(2)

3,478

4 Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

13,314

13,058

2 %

11,401

17 % Occupancy

2,342

2,732

(14)

2,467

(5) Marketing and advertising

667

382

75

759

(12) Data processing and communication

2,526

2,646

(5)

2,423

4 Professional fees

416

450

(8)

465

(11) Forms, printing and supplies

214

188

14

195

10 Franchise and shares tax

400

488

(18)

131

205 Regulatory fees

483

493

(2)

589

(18) Foreclosed assets, net

125

62

102

43

191 Amortization of acquisition intangible

317

328

(3)

377

(16) Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

240

-

-

140

71 Other expenses

1,311

1,431

(8)

1,614

(19) Total noninterest expense

22,355

22,258

-

20,604

8 Income before income tax expense

11,987

11,676

3

11,491

4 Income tax expense

2,314

2,239

3

2,106

10 Net income

$ 9,673

$ 9,437

3

$ 9,385

3





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.22

$ 1.19

3 %

$ 1.18

3 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.21

$ 1.18

3

$ 1.17

3





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.26

$ 0.25

4 %

$ 0.25

4 %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

%

Change

December 31,

2023

%

Change EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 47,804

$ 47,379

1 %

$ 43,399

10 % Total interest expense

16,218

16,997

(5)

14,117

15 Net interest income

31,586

30,382

4

29,282

8 Provision for loan losses

873

140

524

665

31 Total noninterest income

3,629

3,692

(2)

3,478

4 Total noninterest expense

22,355

22,258

-

20,604

8 Income tax expense

2,314

2,239

3

2,106

10 Net income

$ 9,673

$ 9,437

3

$ 9,385

3





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 3,439,925

$ 3,405,083

1 %

$ 3,299,069

4 % Total interest-earning assets

3,232,896

3,202,364

1

3,111,245

4 Total loans

2,686,188

2,668,672

1

2,572,400

4 PPP loans

2,742

4,470

(39)

5,643

(51) Total interest-bearing deposits

2,035,579

1,989,182

2

1,864,755

9 Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,250,699

2,240,838

-

2,136,920

5 Total deposits

2,789,712

2,730,568

2

2,641,939

6 Total shareholders' equity

396,163

384,518

3

350,898

13





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.22

$ 1.19

3 %

$ 1.18

3 % Earnings per share - diluted

1.21

1.18

3

1.17

3 Book value at period end

48.95

48.75

-

45.04

9 Tangible book value at period end

38.44

38.17

1

34.45

12 Shares outstanding at period end

8,091,522

8,070,539

-

8,158,281

(1) Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

7,944,629

7,921,582

- %

7,978,160

- % Diluted

7,993,852

7,966,957

-

8,008,362

-





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.12 %

1.10 %

2 %

1.13 %

(1) % Return on average equity

9.71

9.76

(1)

10.61

(8) Common equity ratio

11.50

11.43

1

11.07

4 Efficiency ratio (2)

63.48

65.32

(3)

62.89

1 Average equity to average assets

11.52

11.29

2

10.64

8 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

11.38

11.32

1

10.98

4 Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

14.51

14.74

(2)

14.23

2 Net interest margin (4)

3.82

3.71

3

3.69

4





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

9.26 %

9.18 %

1 %

8.69 %

7 % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

12.70

12.90

(2)

14.53

(13)























(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands)

Acquired

Originated

Total

Acquired

Originated

Total

Acquired

Originated

Total CREDIT QUALITY (1)



































Nonaccrual loans

$ 4,591

$ 8,991

$ 13,582

$ 4,314

$ 13,741

$ 18,055

$ 3,791

$ 5,023

$ 8,814 Accruing loans past due 90 days and over

-

16

16

-

34

34

-

-

- Total nonperforming loans

4,591

9,007

13,598

4,314

13,775

18,089

3,791

5,023

8,814 Foreclosed assets and ORE

47

1,963

2,010

267

-

267

80

1,495

1,575 Total nonperforming assets

4,638

10,970

15,608

4,581

13,775

18,356

3,871

6,518

10,389





































Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.45 %









0.53 %









0.31 % Nonperforming loans to total assets









0.39









0.53









0.27 Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.50









0.68









0.34





(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and other real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED (Unaudited)



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023



Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



































One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 4,430

$ -

$ 4,430

$ 4,402

$ -

$ 4,402

$ 3,255

$ -

$ 3,255 Home equity loans and lines

801

-

801

785

-

785

688

-

688 Commercial real estate

13,321

200

13,521

13,271

200

13,471

14,604

201

14,805 Construction and land

5,484

-

5,484

5,167

-

5,167

5,292

123

5,415 Multi-family residential

1,090

-

1,090

1,079

-

1,079

474

-

474 Commercial and industrial

6,613

248

6,861

6,635

42

6,677

6,071

95

6,166 Consumer

729

-

729

697

-

697

734

-

734 Total allowance for loan losses

$ 32,468

$ 448

$ 32,916

$ 32,036

$ 242

$ 32,278

$ 31,118

$ 419

$ 31,537





































Unfunded lending commitments(2)

2,700

-

2,700

2,460

-

2,460

2,594

-

2,263 Total allowance for credit losses

$ 35,168

$ 448

$ 35,616

$ 34,496

$ 242

$ 34,738

$ 33,712

$ 419

$ 2,594





































Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets









210.89 %









175.84 %









303.56 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans









242.07 %









178.44 %









357.81 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans









1.21 %









1.21 %









1.22 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans









1.31 %









1.30 %









1.32 %





































Year-to-date loan charge-offs









$ 1,285









$ 1,030









$ 471 Year-to-date loan recoveries









249









229









368 Year-to-date net loan charge-offs









$ (1,036)









$ (801)









$ (103) Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans









(0.04) %









(0.04) %









- %





































(2) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

