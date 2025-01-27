عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

HOME BANCORP ANNOUNCES 2024 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS AND INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4%


1/27/2025 4:16:56 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( ), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $9.7 million, or $1.21 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $236,000, or 3%, from $9.4 million, or $1.18 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2024.

"We are very excited about the improvement in our NIM and our overall fourth quarter results," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "During the fourth quarter, we had strong loan growth with a modest increase in deposits and improvement in our nonperforming assets, which resulted in strong profitability. The net interest margin increased to 3.82% for the quarter primarily due to our ability to manage lower funding cost and obtain over 7% annualized loan growth. We are confident that our vibrant markets, credit-focused culture, and strong capital levels have positioned us to continue the momentum in 2025."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Loans totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2024, up $49.9 million, or 2% (an increase of 7% on an annualized basis), from September 30, 2024.
  • Deposits totaled $2.8 billion at December 31, 2024, up $3.2 million, or less than 1% (less than 1% on an annualized basis), from September 30, 2024.
  • Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $31.6 million, up $1.2 million, or 4%, from the prior quarter.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 11 basis points from 3.71% for the third quarter of 2024 to 3.82% in the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower funding cost and flat yield on interest earning assets.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $15.6 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, down $2.7 million, or 15%, from September 30, 2024, primarily due to improved performance of certain loans, including nonperforming loans, and paydowns.
  • The Company recorded a $873,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a $140,000 provision in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to loan growth.
  • Net loan charge-offs were $235,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $74,000 during the third quarter of 2024. Year-to-date net loan charge offs to average loans was 0.04% at December 31, 2024.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2024, up $49.9 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2024. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio from September 30, 2024 to December 31, 2024.







December 31,


September 30,


Increase (Decrease)

(dollars in thousands)


2024


2024


Amount


Percent

Real estate loans:









One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 501,225

$ 502,784

$ (1,559)

- %

Home equity loans and lines

79,097

80,935

(1,838)

(2)

Commercial real estate

1,158,781

1,143,152

15,629

1

Construction and land

352,263

329,787

22,476

7

Multi-family residential

178,568

169,443

9,125

5

Total real estate loans

2,269,934

2,226,101

43,833

2

Other loans:









Commercial and industrial

418,627

412,753

5,874

1

Consumer

29,624

29,432

192

1

Total other loans

448,251

442,185

6,066

1

Total loans

$ 2,718,185

$ 2,668,286

$ 49,899

2 %

The average loan yield was 6.43% for the fourth quarter of 2024, which was unchanged from the third quarter of 2024. The flat loan yield was impacted by a few factors for the fourth quarter of 2024. 39% of the loan portfolio is adjustable therefore the yield began declining in mid-September 2024 as the Federal Reserve cut rates. The net loan yield was higher by approximately 3 bps, or $189,000, for the quarter due to a nonperforming relationship paying off during the quarter which was offset slightly from loans transferring to nonperforming. In addition, yields on loans were impacted by higher rates on new loans and loans paying off at lower rates. We experienced growth in construction and land, commercial real estate and multi-family loans for the current quarter across most of our markets.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), totaled $15.6 million, or 0.45% of total assets at December 31, 2024, down $2.7 million, or 15%, from $18.4 million, or 0.53% of total assets, at September 30, 2024. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $235,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $74,000 for the third quarter of 2024.

The Company made a $873,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to loan growth. For the year ended December 31, 2024, provisions to the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.4 million. At December 31, 2024, the allowance for loan losses totaled $32.9 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $32.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2024. Changes in expected losses reflect various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, customer specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.

December 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 493,368

$ 823

$ 7,034

$ 501,225

Home equity loans and lines

78,818

-

279

79,097

Commercial real estate

1,140,240

-

18,541

1,158,781

Construction and land

347,039

-

5,224

352,263

Multi-family residential

177,638

-

930

178,568

Commercial and industrial

414,872

-

3,755

418,627

Consumer

29,597

-

27

29,624

Total

$ 2,681,572

$ 823

$ 35,790

$ 2,718,185











September 30, 2024

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 494,180

$ 859

$ 7,745

$ 502,784

Home equity loans and lines

80,729

-

206

80,935

Commercial real estate

1,125,331

-

17,821

1,143,152

Construction and land

323,751

308

5,728

329,787

Multi-family residential

168,513

-

930

169,443

Commercial and industrial

409,388

1,248

2,117

412,753

Consumer

29,302

-

130

29,432

Total

$ 2,631,194

$ 2,415

$ 34,677

$ 2,668,286

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $403.9 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $17.9 million, or 4%, from September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $41.0 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $32.2 million at September 30, 2024. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.9 years and 3.7 years at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The Company made securities purchases of $5.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $4.9 million during third quarter of 2024. No other purchases or sales of securities were made during the year.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at December 31, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)


Amortized Cost


Fair Value

Available for sale:





U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 291,351

$ 261,873

Collateralized mortgage obligations

73,931

71,389

Municipal bonds

53,458

45,829

U.S. government agency

18,079

17,128

Corporate bonds

6,985

6,573

Total available for sale

$ 443,804

$ 402,792

Held to maturity:





Municipal bonds

$ 1,065

$ 1,065

Total held to maturity

$ 1,065

$ 1,065

Approximately 33% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of December 31, 2024 to secure public deposits. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company paid off its $135.0 million loan with the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). As of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, the Company had $134.9 million and $142.0 million, respectively, of securities pledged to secure public deposits and none and $135.0 million, respectively, pledged to the BTFP borrowings.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.8 billion at December 31, 2024, up $3.2 million, or less than 1%, from September 30, 2024. Non-maturity deposits decreased $6.4 million, or less than 1% during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $2.0 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from September 30, 2024 to December 31, 2024.







December 31,


September 30,


Increase/(Decrease)

(dollars in thousands)


2024


2024


Amount


Percent

Demand deposits

$ 733,073

$ 740,854

$ (7,781)

(1) %

Savings

210,977

215,815

(4,838)

(2)

Money market

457,483

452,456

5,027

1

NOW

645,246

644,061

1,185

-

Certificates of deposit

733,917

724,301

9,616

1

Total deposits

$ 2,780,696

$ 2,777,487

$ 3,209

- %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 12 basis points from 2.78% for the third quarter of 2024 to 2.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024. At December 31, 2024, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $693.3 million, or 94%, with 58% of the balance maturing in the first quarter of 2025.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.

December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024

Individuals

53 %

52 %

Small businesses

37

38

Public funds

7

7

Broker


3

3

Total

100 %

100 %





The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $813.6 million at December 31, 2024 and $818.7 million at September 30, 2024. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 11 basis points from 3.71% for the third quarter of 2024 to 3.82% for the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to a decline in the funding cost for average interest-bearing liabilities while the yield on average interest-earning assets remained unchanged.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 12 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in deposit costs primarily reflects the decline in certificate of deposit rates as they matured.

Average other interest-earning assets were $97.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, up $17.8 million, or 22%, from the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to an increase in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $421,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $31,000, or 7%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Average other borrowings were $107.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $32.8 million, 23%, from the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to the payoff of the BTFP loan, which was replaced with short-term FHLB advances.

The average rate paid on total interest-bearing deposits was 2.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024, down 12 basis points from the third quarter of 2024, due to the lower funding cost. The average rate paid on certificate of deposits was 4.33% for the fourth quarter of 2024, down 26 basis points from the third quarter of 2024.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024

(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:













Loans receivable

$ 2,686,188

$ 43,978

6.43 %

$ 2,668,672

$ 43,711

6.43 %

Investment securities (TE)

449,216

2,703

2.42

454,024

2,677

2.38

Other interest-earning assets

97,492

1,123

4.58

79,668

991

4.95

Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,232,896

$ 47,804

5.82 %

$ 3,202,364

$ 47,379

5.82 %













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Deposits:











Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,311,815

$ 5,721

1.73 %

$ 1,266,465

$ 5,571

1.75 %

Certificates of deposit

723,764

7,885

4.33

722,717

8,337

4.59

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,035,579

13,606

2.66

1,989,182

13,908

2.78

Other borrowings

107,767

1,279

4.72

140,539

1,673

4.74

Subordinated debt

54,427

848

6.23

54,374

844

6.21

FHLB advances

52,926

485

3.63

56,743

572

3.99

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,250,699

$ 16,218

2.87 %

$ 2,240,838

$ 16,997

3.02 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 754,133




$ 741,386



Net interest spread (TE)






2.95 %




2.80 %

Net interest margin (TE)






3.82 %




3.71 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $3.6 million, down $63,000, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was related primarily to decreases in gains on sale of loans (down $133,000) and bank card fees (down $27,000), which were partially offset by increases in gains on sale of assets, net (up $49,000) and service fees and charges (up $43,000) for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $22.4 million, up $97,000, or less than 1%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases in marketing and advertising (up $285,000), compensation and benefits (up $256,000) and provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (up $240,000), which were partially offset by decreases in occupancy expense (down $390,000), data processing and communications (down $120,000), other noninterest expense (down $120,000), franchise and shares taxes (down $88,000) and professional services (down $34,000).

Capital and Liquidity

At December 31, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $396.1 million, up $2.6 million, or 1%, compared to $393.5 million at September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $9.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, which were partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities and shareholder's dividends and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. The market value of the Company's available for sale securities at December 31, 2024 decreased $8.8 million, or 27%, during the fourth quarter of 2024. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.38% and 14.51%, respectively, at December 31, 2024, compared to 11.32% and 14.74%, respectively, at September 30, 2024.

The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at December 31, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)


December 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 98,548

Unencumbered investment securities, amortized cost

122,686

FHLB advance availability

1,088,068

Amounts available from unsecured lines of credit

55,000

Federal Reserve discount window availability

500

Total primary and secondary sources of available liquidity

$ 1,364,802

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.27 per share payable on February 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2025.

The Company repurchased 2,000 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2024 at an average price per share of $49.11. At December 31, 2024, an additional 311,812 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2023 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $48.95 and $38.44, respectively, at December 31, 2024.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at .

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, .

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.






For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024


December 31,
2023








Reported net income

$ 9,673

$ 9,437

$ 9,385

Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

250

259

298

Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 9,923

$ 9,696

$ 9,683







Total assets

$ 3,443,668

$ 3,441,990

$ 3,320,122

Less: Intangible assets

85,044

85,361

86,372

Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,358,624

$ 3,356,629

$ 3,233,750







Total shareholders' equity

$ 396,088

$ 393,453

$ 367,444

Less: Intangible assets

85,044

85,361

86,372

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 311,044

$ 308,092

$ 281,072







Return on average equity

9.71 %

9.76 %

10.61 %

Add: Average intangible assets

2.99

3.14

3.92

Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

12.70 %

12.90 %

14.53 %







Common equity ratio

11.50 %

11.43 %

11.07 %

Less: Intangible assets

2.24

2.25

2.38

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

9.26 %

9.18 %

8.69 %







Book value per share

$ 48.95

$ 48.75

$ 45.04

Less: Intangible assets

10.51

10.58

10.59

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 38.44

$ 38.17

$ 34.45







This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)










(dollars in thousands)


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024


%
Change


December 31,
2023

Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 98,548

$ 135,877

(27) %

$ 75,831

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

-

-

-

99

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

402,792

420,723

(4)

433,926

Investment securities held to maturity

1,065

1,065

-

1,065

Mortgage loans held for sale

832

242

244

361

Loans, net of unearned income

2,718,185

2,668,286

2

2,581,638

Allowance for loan losses

(32,916)

(32,278)

(2)

(31,537)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,685,269

2,636,008

2

2,550,101

Office properties and equipment, net

42,324

42,659

(1)

41,980

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

48,421

48,139

1

47,321

Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

85,044

85,361

-

86,372

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

79,373

71,916

10

83,066

Total Assets


$ 3,443,668

$ 3,441,990

-

$ 3,320,122









Liabilities









Deposits

$ 2,780,696

$ 2,777,487

- %

$ 2,670,624

Other Borrowings

5,539

140,539

(96)

5,539

Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

54,459

54,402

-

54,241

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

175,546

38,410

357

192,713

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

31,340

37,699

(17)

29,561

Total Liabilities


3,047,580

3,048,537

-

2,952,678









Shareholders' Equity









Common stock

81

81

- %

81

Additional paid-in capital

168,138

166,743

1

165,823

Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(1,339)

(1,428)

6

(1,697)

Retained earnings

259,190

251,692

3

234,619

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(29,982)

(23,635)

(27)

(31,382)

Total Shareholders' Equity


396,088

393,453

1

367,444

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 3,443,668

$ 3,441,990

-

$ 3,320,122

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024


%
Change


December 31,
2023


%
Change

Interest Income











Loans, including fees

$ 43,978

$ 43,711

1 %

$ 39,820

10 %

Investment securities

2,703

2,677

1

2,837

(5)

Other investments and deposits

1,123

991

13

742

51

Total interest income

47,804

47,379

1

43,399

10

Interest Expense











Deposits

13,606

13,908

(2) %

10,536

29 %

Other borrowings

1,279

1,673

(24)

53

2313

Subordinated debt expense

848

844

-

844

-

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

485

572

(15)

2,684

(82)

Total interest expense

16,218

16,997

(5)

14,117

15

Net interest income


31,586

30,382

4

29,282

8

Provision for loan losses

873

140

524

665

31

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

30,713

30,242

2

28,617

7

Noninterest Income











Service fees and charges

1,334

1,291

3 %

1,235

8 %

Bank card fees

1,586

1,613

(2)

1,646

(4)

Gain on sale of loans, net

62

195

(68)

46

35

Income from bank-owned life insurance

282

281

-

267

6

Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net

39

(10)

490

(7)

657

Other income

326

322

1

291

12

Total noninterest income

3,629

3,692

(2)

3,478

4

Noninterest Expense











Compensation and benefits

13,314

13,058

2 %

11,401

17 %

Occupancy

2,342

2,732

(14)

2,467

(5)

Marketing and advertising

667

382

75

759

(12)

Data processing and communication

2,526

2,646

(5)

2,423

4

Professional fees

416

450

(8)

465

(11)

Forms, printing and supplies

214

188

14

195

10

Franchise and shares tax

400

488

(18)

131

205

Regulatory fees

483

493

(2)

589

(18)

Foreclosed assets, net

125

62

102

43

191

Amortization of acquisition intangible

317

328

(3)

377

(16)

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

240

-

-

140

71

Other expenses

1,311

1,431

(8)

1,614

(19)

Total noninterest expense

22,355

22,258

-

20,604

8

Income before income tax expense

11,987

11,676

3

11,491

4

Income tax expense

2,314

2,239

3

2,106

10

Net income


$ 9,673

$ 9,437

3

$ 9,385

3











Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.22

$ 1.19

3 %

$ 1.18

3 %

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.21

$ 1.18

3

$ 1.17

3











Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.26

$ 0.25

4 %

$ 0.25

4 %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024


%
Change


December 31,
2023


%
Change

EARNINGS DATA











Total interest income

$ 47,804

$ 47,379

1 %

$ 43,399

10 %

Total interest expense

16,218

16,997

(5)

14,117

15

Net interest income

31,586

30,382

4

29,282

8

Provision for loan losses

873

140

524

665

31

Total noninterest income

3,629

3,692

(2)

3,478

4

Total noninterest expense

22,355

22,258

-

20,604

8

Income tax expense

2,314

2,239

3

2,106

10

Net income

$ 9,673

$ 9,437

3

$ 9,385

3











AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











Total assets

$ 3,439,925

$ 3,405,083

1 %

$ 3,299,069

4 %

Total interest-earning assets

3,232,896

3,202,364

1

3,111,245

4

Total loans

2,686,188

2,668,672

1

2,572,400

4

PPP loans

2,742

4,470

(39)

5,643

(51)

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,035,579

1,989,182

2

1,864,755

9

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,250,699

2,240,838

-

2,136,920

5

Total deposits

2,789,712

2,730,568

2

2,641,939

6

Total shareholders' equity

396,163

384,518

3

350,898

13











PER SHARE DATA











Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.22

$ 1.19

3 %

$ 1.18

3 %

Earnings per share - diluted

1.21

1.18

3

1.17

3

Book value at period end

48.95

48.75

-

45.04

9

Tangible book value at period end

38.44

38.17

1

34.45

12

Shares outstanding at period end

8,091,522

8,070,539

-

8,158,281

(1)

Weighted average shares outstanding









Basic

7,944,629

7,921,582

- %

7,978,160

- %

Diluted

7,993,852

7,966,957

-

8,008,362

-











SELECTED RATIOS (1)











Return on average assets

1.12 %

1.10 %

2 %

1.13 %

(1) %

Return on average equity

9.71

9.76

(1)

10.61

(8)

Common equity ratio

11.50

11.43

1

11.07

4

Efficiency ratio (2)

63.48

65.32

(3)

62.89

1

Average equity to average assets

11.52

11.29

2

10.64

8

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)


11.38

11.32

1

10.98

4

Total risk-based capital ratio (3)


14.51

14.74

(2)

14.23

2

Net interest margin (4)

3.82

3.71

3

3.69

4











SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)











Tangible common equity ratio (5)

9.26 %

9.18 %

1 %

8.69 %

7 %

Return on average tangible common equity (6)


12.70

12.90

(2)

14.53

(13)











(1)

With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.

(2)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(5)

Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

(6)

Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

(dollars in thousands)


Acquired


Originated


Total


Acquired


Originated


Total


Acquired


Originated


Total

CREDIT QUALITY (1)



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 4,591

$ 8,991

$ 13,582

$ 4,314

$ 13,741

$ 18,055

$ 3,791

$ 5,023

$ 8,814

Accruing loans past due 90 days and over

-

16

16

-

34

34

-

-

-

Total nonperforming loans

4,591

9,007

13,598

4,314

13,775

18,089

3,791

5,023

8,814

Foreclosed assets and ORE

47

1,963

2,010

267

-

267

80

1,495

1,575

Total nonperforming assets

4,638

10,970

15,608

4,581

13,775

18,356

3,871

6,518

10,389



















Nonperforming assets to total assets




0.45 %




0.53 %




0.31 %

Nonperforming loans to total assets






0.39




0.53




0.27

Nonperforming loans to total loans






0.50




0.68




0.34


(1)

It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and other real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023



Collectively
Evaluated


Individually
Evaluated


Total


Collectively
Evaluated


Individually
Evaluated


Total


Collectively
Evaluated


Individually
Evaluated


Total

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 4,430

$ -

$ 4,430

$ 4,402

$ -

$ 4,402

$ 3,255

$ -

$ 3,255

Home equity loans and lines

801

-

801

785

-

785

688

-

688

Commercial real estate

13,321

200

13,521

13,271

200

13,471

14,604

201

14,805

Construction and land

5,484

-

5,484

5,167

-

5,167

5,292

123

5,415

Multi-family residential

1,090

-

1,090

1,079

-

1,079

474

-

474

Commercial and industrial

6,613

248

6,861

6,635

42

6,677

6,071

95

6,166

Consumer

729

-

729

697

-

697

734

-

734

Total allowance for loan losses

$ 32,468

$ 448

$ 32,916

$ 32,036

$ 242

$ 32,278

$ 31,118

$ 419

$ 31,537



















Unfunded lending commitments(2)

2,700

-

2,700

2,460

-

2,460

2,594

-

2,263

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 35,168

$ 448

$ 35,616

$ 34,496

$ 242

$ 34,738

$ 33,712

$ 419

$ 2,594



















Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets




210.89 %




175.84 %




303.56 %

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans




242.07 %




178.44 %




357.81 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans




1.21 %




1.21 %




1.22 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans




1.31 %




1.30 %




1.32 %



















Year-to-date loan charge-offs




$ 1,285




$ 1,030




$ 471

Year-to-date loan recoveries




249




229




368

Year-to-date net loan charge-offs




$ (1,036)




$ (801)




$ (103)

Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans




(0.04) %




(0.04) %




- %



















(2) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN27012025003732001241ID1109134950


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search