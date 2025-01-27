(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (“Pacira” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: PCRX) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Pacira securities between August 2, 2023 and August 8, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/PCRX.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, prospects and performance. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was overstating the efficacy of its Exparel drug; (2) the Company was improperly promoting its Exparel drug by touting its ability to be effective for up to 72 hours, when in fact, it is only approved for 24 hours of pain relief; (3) the Company improperly claimed that Exparel is safe for use in cholecystectomy and colectomy procedures, when in fact, approved labeling does not provide instructions for, or indicate that Exparel will be safe and effective for postsurgical pain, if used in surgical procedures other than hemorrhoidectomy or bunionectomy; (4) a substantial portion of the Company's revenues were derived from off label marketing; and (5) and as a result of the above, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Pacira you have until March 14, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , or Instagram .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | ...