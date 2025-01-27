Preferred Bank Reports Fourth Quarter And Annual Results

Net interest income was $69.2 million, up by $325,000 compared to last quarter's $68.8 million and down slightly from the $69.4 million recorded one year ago. Noninterest expense was $28.2 million, an increase of $6.2 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $10.4 million over the same quarter last year. These increases were due to the aforementioned non-recurring occupancy expense item. The provision for credit losses was $2.0 million this quarter compared to $3.2 million last quarter and compared to $3.5 million this quarter last year. Despite the non-recurring expense item, Preferred Bank continues to deliver top-of-peer group profitability metrics and long term shareholder returns.

Highlights for the Quarter:



Return on average assets was 1.74%

Return on beginning equity of 16.03%

Net interest margin (NIM) held strong at 4.06%

Total loans increased by $71 million or 1.3% Efficiency ratio was 38.8%



Highlights for the Year:



Return on average assets was 1.91%

Return on beginning equity of 18.80%

The NIM was 4.08%

Total loans increased by $369 million or 7.0% Efficiency ratio was 31.47%



Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented,“We completed the year 2024 with net income of $130.7 million or $9.64 per diluted share. Return on assets was 1.91% for the year and return on beginning equity was 18.8%, which should be well above peer group and the industry average.

”Fourth quarter net income of $30.2 million or $2.25 per diluted share was negatively impacted by a correction to our lease expense of $8.1 million. This correction was previously announced and is non-recurring in nature. The after-tax effect of this item was approximately $0.42.

“Under a high interest rate and high inflation environment, Preferred Bank's loan growth and deposit growth were less than our historical performance. 2024 loan growth of 7.0% and deposit growth of 3.6% were still in- line with industry averages.

“At December 31, 2024, our credit metrics improved from September 30, 2024. Non-performing loans decreased by $10.0 million or 52% and criticized loans decreased by $76.7 million or 32.6%. The Bank's allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.27% as of December 31, 2024.

“The recent wildfires in the Los Angeles area have wrought unprecedented damage to our community. We at Preferred Bank will be dedicated to making the utmost effort to help rebuild the homes and businesses lost in this tragedy. At this time, the Bank has confirmed the existence of one property that secures a commercial loan which was affected by the fires but we can confirm the property had the appropriate insurance. We are most grateful that none of our residential home mortgage borrowers have been affected and that none of our employees have been directly impacted.

“In December, our Board of Directors announced an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.70 per quarter to $0.75 per quarter, the first of which is payable in January of 2025. For the year, we also repurchased 464,314 shares of our common stock for total consideration of $34.3 million. At December 31, 2024, the Bank's tier 1 leverage ratio improved to 11.33% from 10.85% as of December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share increased from $50.54 at the end of 2023 to $57.86 as of December 31, 2024, a 13.1% increase.

“We look forward to continue our consistently strong financial performance into 2025.”

Results of Operations - Quarter

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $69.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This was a $325,000 increase from the $68.8 million recorded in the prior quarter and a $223,000 decrease from the same quarter last year. Compared to the prior quarter, interest income was down by $3.6 million but interest expense also decreased by $3.9 million. In comparison to the same quarter last year, interest income increased by $894,000 but interest expense increased by $1.1 million. The Bank's net interest margin came in at 4.06% for the quarter, this is down slightly from the 4.10% recorded last quarter and was down by 18 basis points from the 4.24% margin achieved in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Management believes that efforts to reduce the Bank's asset sensitivity have been largely effective as the margin has held up much better than originally anticipated when the first rate cut occurred in September of 2024.

Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest income was $3.6 million compared with $2.1 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to other income and fees which increased by $131,000. In comparing to the same quarter last year, letter of credit (LC) fee income was up by $491,000 and last year the Bank recorded a loss on sale of investment securities of $929,000. Finally, other income was up by $303,000 over last year.

Noninterest Expense . Total noninterest expense was $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $22.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 and compared to the $17.9 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the increase over the prior year and over the prior quarter was the $8.1 million occupancy expense adjustment related to accounting pronouncement ASC 842 mentioned earlier. In comparing to the prior quarter; personnel expense was down by $246,000, business development expense was up by $99,000 and OREO expense was lower by $1.8 million due to a $1.6 million valuation allowance recorded last quarter. In comparing to same quarter last year; personnel expense was up by $1.2 million due to additional personnel, professional services was up by $251,000 and other expense was up by $360,000. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Bank's efficiency ratio was 38.8%, higher than the 30.6% posted last quarter and higher than the 25.0% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.0% which is identical to the ETR for last quarter and up from the 28.5% ETR recorded in the same period last year. The Bank's ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at December 31, 2024 were $5.64 billion, an increase of $369 million from the total of $5.27 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $5.92 billion, an increase of $207.5 million from the $5.71 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total assets were $6.92 billion, an increase of $264.2 million over the total of $6.66 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Results of Operations – Year

The Bank's net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $130.7 million or $9.64 per diluted share. This is down from $150.0 million or $10.52 per diluted share for 2023. The decrease was due to net interest income which was down by $16.7 million as well as noninterest expense which increased by $13.4 million. This was partially offset by noninterest income which increased in 2024 by $6.5 million over 2023. Despite this decline, the Bank's earnings metrics still remain top-of-class as ROA was 1.91%, ROBE was 18.8% and the Bank's efficiency ratio was 31.5%. Also, during 2024 the Bank repurchased 464,314 shares at an average price of $73.76 which contributed approximately $0.17 per diluted share for 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing totaled $9.4 million as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $10.0 million from $19.4 million on September 30, 2024 and a decrease of $19.3 million from the $28.7 million in nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2023. Total net charge-offs for the quarter were $6.6 million and all were previously fully reserved.

Total criticized loans decreased to $158.1 million from $234.8 million last quarter. The Bank expects to upgrade a number of the remaining credits in this cohort once more collateral is in place.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.0 million compared to $3.2 million last quarter and compared to $3.5 million in the same quarter last year. The Bank's allowance coverage ratio declined to 1.27% of loans as compared to 1.36% in the prior quarter.

Capitalization

As of December 31, 2024, the Bank's leverage ratio was 11.33%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.80% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.11%. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank's leverage ratio was 10.85%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.57% and the total capital ratio was 15.18%.

