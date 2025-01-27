The Booming Surgical Equipment Market: Trends And Insights CAGR Of 5.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global surgical equipment size was valued at $35.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $59 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently said the surgical equipment has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by advances in technology, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and rising healthcare expenditures. The global surgical equipment market size valued at $31,722.30 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach $44,448.58 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.♦ Download Sample PDF Report:COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Pre & Post) -.To meet the increasing demand for appropriately trained medical staff to take care of the patients affected by Coronavirus, huge mass of medical facility has been deployed to Covid-19 care branches. This has disrupted the surgical activities to certain extent..The shortage of raw materials due to restrictions has impacted equipment manufacturing activities. At the same time, the manufacturers have focused on production of other essential requirements such as masks, personal protection equipment, and more to meet the rising demand.One of the major trends in the surgical equipment industry is the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Minimally invasive surgeries, also known as laparoscopic surgeries, are performed through small incisions in the skin, which reduces the risk of complications and allows for faster recovery times. As a result, the demand for surgical equipment used in these procedures, such as endoscopes, trocars, and laparoscopes, has been on the rise.Another trend in the surgical equipment industry is the adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries. Robotic-assisted surgeries allow surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater precision, accuracy, and control, and are becoming increasingly popular in areas such as urology, gynecology, and orthopedics. As a result, the demand for surgical robots and related equipment is expected to increase in the coming years.The rise in healthcare expenditures is another factor contributing to the growth of the surgical equipment industry. As healthcare systems around the world continue to expand, the demand for surgical equipment, including instruments, devices, and accessories, is also increasing. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, as healthcare spending is projected to rise due to factors such as aging populations, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and the need for better healthcare infrastructure.♦ Procure Complete Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ /purchase-optionsImportant Key Market Players Are -.Medtronic Plc..Peters Surgical SASU.Johnsons & Johnsons.Conmed Corporation.Novartis International AG.Smith & Nephew PLC.Boston Scientific Corporation.B. Braun Melsungen AG.Cousin-Biotech.Enthral Medical GMBH.Fuhrmann GMBH.Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation.KLS martin GroupIn conclusion, the surgical equipment market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a range of factors including the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rising healthcare expenditures, and technological advancements. As such, it is important for manufacturers, healthcare providers, and policymakers to stay abreast of the latest trends and insights in the industry to ensure that patients receive the best possible care.Key Findings of The Study -.By product, the electrosurgical devices segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020-2027..By category, the reusable surgical equipment holds the largest share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance from 2020-2027..Asia-Pacific cell separation technologies market is anticipated to experience 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period.♦ For Purchase Inquiry of Report:Geographic Segments Covered in the Report -The Surgical Equipment Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.. North America (USA and Canada). Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe). Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region). Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America). Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)Frequently Asked Questions?Q1. What is the total market value of Surgical Equipment Market report?Q2. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Surgical Equipment Market?Q3. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the Surgical Equipment Market report?Q4. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q5. What is the market value of Surgical Equipment Market in 2020?About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.