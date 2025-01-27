Meet Nora. Youngstown, Ohio's Newest Mental Health Clinic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Now scheduling new clients and taking insurance

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nora Mental Health, a leading provider of compassionate and comprehensive mental services, is now located in Youngstown, Ohio, and is serving all surrounding areas. Under the leadership of Cherese Patterson, PMHNP, and Stephen Patterson, the Youngstown is now open and accepting new patients, offering a full spectrum of mental health services to the community.

Located at 3200 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, Ohio, Nora Mental Health is designed to be a

welcoming space where patients can receive personalized and compassionate care. Cherese

and Stephen look forward to serving the Youngstown community and helping individuals

achieve mental wellness through client-centered therapy. Nora Mental Health provides a wide

range of services, including individual and group therapy, medication management, telehealth

options, and programs to address various mental health conditions.

Patients can book appointments by emailing ... or by

calling (269) 399-6651.

Cherese and Stephen are excited to improve access to mental health care and promote mental

wellness in their community. They understand the unique importance that mental health services

provide communities in need and how mental health impacts daily functioning. By focusing on

early interventions for improved well-being, the Youngstown clinic will offer a positive support

system for the community.

“Our goal is to help others by being positive support and focusing on providing early

interventions for improved well-being to help increase one's quality of life. We will continue to

contribute to overcoming barriers that can interfere with access to mental healthcare,” wrote

Cherese and Stephen.

Email ... or call (330) 886-4045 to book an appointment at

the Youngstown location.

Cherese and Stephen Patterson

Nora Mental Health

+1 330-886-4045

...

