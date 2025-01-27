TOTAL MULTIMEDIA (TMMI) PREPARES TO BECOME A REPORTING COMPANY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TMMI TO BECOME A REPORTING COMPANY

Ms. Bala will make a capital infusion to provide funds for professional audit services to have the Company externally audited and meet requirements to become a fully reporting company. TMMI, a Nevada corporation, will also move its headquarter offices to Nevada to consolidate its professional support.

Ms. Bala made the announcement stating, "TMMI has a loyal following of and my commitment to the shareholders continues. The audit, the move to OTCQB as a reporting company, and the consolidation of its offices to Nevada are to set the Company on a solid foundation to enable it to pursue new opportunities in the marketplace."

TMMI TECHNOLOGY

TMMI TRUDEF Video Player with its patented TRUSCALE TM hardware accelerated upscaler also available as a bundled home entertainment solution in the TMMI Mini PCTM and TMMI Mini PC XTM small form factor Windows 10-64 computers.

TMMI's legacy technology : TRUDEFTM Fractal Video codec and its high efficiency

TRUDEFTM Player developed for cinema quality 4K playing directly from physical media.

About TMM, Inc.

TMM, Inc. (OTC PNK: TMMI) is a high-quality video technology company specializing in digital video compression, video scaling and high-quality image management. Founded in 1990, the company was the pioneer in fractal video.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, and the development of our technologies. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Neither management nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements.

