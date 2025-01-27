NASA Invites Media To Pre-Super Bowl Tours At New Orleans Facility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Capture images and of hardware NASA Michoud is building for the SLS (Space Launch System ) rocket, Orion spacecraft , and SLS exploration upper stage for the agency's Artemis campaign.

Tour special locations around NASA Michoud, one of the largest facilities in the world, with 43 acres of space under one roof - a space large enough to contain more than 31 professional fields. Learn about NASA's state-of-the-art manufacturing and welding equipment - including the world's largest friction-stir welding tool.

Media must RSVP no later than 6 p.m. EST, Thursday, Jan. 30, to Jonathan Deal at: [email protected] and Craig Betbeze at: [email protected] . Please indicate a preferred date to visit between Feb. 4 and Feb. 6. This event is open to U.S. media. NASA's media accreditation policy is available online.

Through Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to explore the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build the foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.

Learn more about NASA's Artemis campaign:

