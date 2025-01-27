'Murder In Pebble Beach' By Fiona Mackenzie

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Murder In Pebble Beach: Mystery in The Club

Author Fiona Mackenzie

This exciting story uncovers the glittering facade of Pebble Beach, a wealthy beachfront community in Northern California

LOS ANGLES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fiona Mackenzie is excited to announce the release of Murder in Pebble Beach , a thrilling new mystery available on Amazon. This exciting story uncovers the glittering facade of Pebble Beach, a wealthy beachfront community in Northern California, as a murder investigation uncovers the dark family secrets hidden beneath.After a suspicious car crash, billionaire Conrad Worthington battles for his life in ICU. As his large, fractured family gathers together to deal with the aftermath, old betrayals, hidden agendas, and long-standing rivalries resurface. His eldest daughter, Darcy Worthington, a New York attorney, comes home to face her family, along with her own troubled past. Her estranged brother, Jake, married and living in Mexico, and their younger sister Amelia, living in Big Sur, also come home, to confront their own inner demons.This shocking attempted murderer in the midst of their small, peaceful town, threatens the fragile balance the family still has between them. Loyalty and greed spark tensions, and then suddenly, Conrad's unconscious body disappears from the hospital without a trace. All clues are pointing at someone close to, or even within, his own family. This suspenseful mystery shows the lengths that powerful people will go to in order to protect their riches, family, and deepest secrets.Murder in Pebble Beach, combines suspense, mystery and family drama, and is ideal for fans of complex, dark thrillers. A riveting page turner, with its diverse and highly original cast of characters will keep audiences guessing right to the very end.About the Author:Fiona Mackenzie, the author of Murder in Pebble Beach, has a dynamic and adventurous background. Born in Hong Kong to British parents, she moved to Pebble Beach, California, at the age of five. Fiona's career as a television journalist took her around the globe, covering captivating stories, before she transitioned to working as a creative executive for major Hollywood studios. A lifelong lover of thrillers, Fiona brings her storytelling expertise to fiction with her debut novel, set in her picturesque hometown.Murder in Pebble Beach will soon be available for purchase.For media inquiries, please contact:Fiona Mackenzieemail: ...phone: 917 414 5288

