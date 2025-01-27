Lennoxgastaut Syndrome Market On Track For Major Expansion By 2034, According To Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Insight

DelveInsight's Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Lennox–Gastaut syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Report:

.The Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market size was valued ~596 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In June 2024, UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, announced that Epilepsia published results from a comprehensive scoping review evaluating the effectiveness of FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) in reducing the frequency of generalized tonic-clonic seizures (GTCS) and tonic-clonic seizures (TCS) in patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs). The review demonstrated a significant reduction in both GTCS and TCS across various DEEs, further supporting the data from the FINTEPLA clinical trial program. FINTEPLA is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in patients aged two years and older.

.In June 2024, Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) has announced topline results from its SKYLINE and SKYWAY studies. SKYLINE (TAK-935-3001) was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind Phase 3 trial that assessed soticlestat (TAK-935) in combination with standard care versus placebo plus standard care in patients with refractory Dravet syndrome (DS). While soticlestat did not meet the primary endpoint of reducing convulsive seizure frequency compared to placebo (p-value = 0.06), it showed clinically meaningful and nominally significant results in six key secondary endpoints, including responder rates, caregiver and clinician global impressions of improvement, and seizure intensity and duration scales during the 16-week treatment period (all p-values ≤ 0.008).

.DelveInsight's analysis forecasts that the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome market will expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034.

.According to DelveInsight's epidemiology model, there were approximately 115,000 prevalent cases of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome in the 7MM in 2023. This figure is expected to increase over the forecast period (2024-2034), largely due to heightened awareness and advancements in diagnostic methods.

.In 2023, the diagnosed prevalent cases of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome across the 7MM totaled approximately 81,000. This number is expected to increase throughout the forecast period.

.In 2023, the United States recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, with around 34,000 cases, a figure projected to rise throughout the forecast period.

.In 2023, the diagnosed prevalent cases of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome in the US were distributed by gender, with males representing about 25,000 cases and females accounting for approximately 9,000 cases.

.In 2023, among the EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, with roughly 11,000 cases. France followed with approximately 9,600 cases, and Italy had around 8,800 cases.

.In 2023, Japan had the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, with around 3,000 cases.

.Key Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Companies: Takeda /Ovid, SK Life Science, Inc., Epygenix, CuroNZ Ltd, Eisai, and others

.Key Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Therapies: Soticlestat, Carisbamate, EPX-100, NRP2945, Fycompa, TAK-935/OV935 (Soticlestat), and others

.The Lennox–Gastaut syndrome epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Lennox–Gastaut syndrome is found to be more prevalent in males than in females, for some undefined reason, with the male to female ratio being 1:6 (relative risk, 5.31).

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Overview

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) is a rare and severe form of epilepsy that typically begins in early childhood, often between ages 3 and 5. It is characterized by multiple types of seizures, including tonic (stiffening) and atonic (loss of muscle tone) seizures. People with LGS also experience developmental delays, cognitive impairments, and behavioral issues. The causes of LGS can vary, including genetic factors, brain injury, or other underlying conditions. Treatment usually involves a combination of medications, and in some cases, surgery or dietary therapies, to manage the seizures and improve quality of life.

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market

The dynamics of the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalent Cases of Lennox–Gastaut syndrome in the 7MM

.Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lennox–Gastaut syndrome in the 7MM

.Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lennox–Gastaut syndrome in the 7MM

.Seizures-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lennox Gastaut syndrome in the 7MM

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

.Soticlestat: Takeda /Ovid

.Carisbamate: SK Life Science, Inc.

.EPX-100: Epygenix

.NRP2945: CuroNZ Ltd

.Fycompa: Eisai

.TAK-935/OV935 (Soticlestat): Takeda /Ovid

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Strengths

.The use of off-label branded and generic prescription medications targeted at individual symptoms of LennoxGastaut syndrome (LGS)

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Opportunities

.New therapeutic options are needed to address the unmet need for effective and curative therapies for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).

Scope of the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Companies: Takeda /Ovid, SK Life Science, Inc., Epygenix, CuroNZ Ltd, Eisai, Takeda, Ovid, and others

.Key Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Therapies: Soticlestat, Carisbamate, EPX-100, NRP2945, Fycompa, TAK-935/OV935 (Soticlestat), and others

.Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Lennox–Gastaut syndrome current marketed and Lennox–Gastaut syndrome emerging therapies

.Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Dynamics: Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market drivers and Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Lennox–Gastaut syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Lennox–Gastaut syndrome

4. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Lennox–Gastaut syndrome

9. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Drivers

16. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Barriers

17. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Appendix

18. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

