Scottsdale Plastic Surgeon Discusses How Tummy Tuck Surgery Can Help Mothers Restore Their Figures After Pregnancy

Dr. Steven Turkeltaub discusses how abdominoplasty surgery can help mothers reclaim their confidence by restoring their pre-pregnancy bodies.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The postpartum journey often brings significant physical and emotional changes for mothers. While the experience of pregnancy and childbirth is transformative, it can leave lasting effects on the body including loose abdominal skin, muscle separation and persistent pockets of fat. Dr. Steven H. Turkeltaub, a Scottsdale plastic surgeon and the head of the Arizona Center for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, provides insights into how tummy tuck surgery, also known as an abdominoplasty, can address these concerns and support mothers in feeling more confident in their bodies.Pregnancy places unique demands on the abdominal region, stretching the skin and underlying muscles to accommodate the growing baby. Following childbirth, many women find that despite consistent exercise and healthy eating, their abdomen does not return to its pre-pregnancy state. In some cases, the abdominal muscles remain separated, a condition known as diastasis recti, which can contribute to a protruding stomach and weakened core strength.Dr. Turkeltaub notes that tummy tuck surgery offers a comprehensive solution to these challenges. By removing excess skin, repairing separated muscles and refining the abdominal contour, this procedure helps restore a flatter and more toned appearance. It also addresses the practical concerns associated with stretched skin such as irritation and difficulty finding clothing that fits comfortably.For mothers who have completed their families and are seeking a long-term solution to post-pregnancy changes, a tummy tuck can serve as an effective option. It is often included as part of a broader“mommy makeover ,” which may combine procedures such as breast surgery and liposuction to address multiple areas of concern.Dr. Turkeltaub emphasizes the importance of individualized care. Each tummy tuck is tailored to align with the patient's goals and unique anatomy, ensuring results that look natural and complement their overall physique.As mothers navigate the physical changes of the postpartum period, understanding the options available can be empowering. A tummy tuck offers more than aesthetic improvement; it can also enhance core strength and overall comfort, contributing to improved quality of life.About Steven Turkeltaub, MDDr. Steven Turkeltaub, a board-certified plastic surgeon, leads the Arizona Center for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale. He provides a range of surgical and non-surgical treatments for the body, face, breasts and skin, including procedures such as breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, breast lift and liposuction. Dr. Turkeltaub is dedicated to delivering high-quality care and is affiliated with organizations like The Aesthetic Society, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the Arizona Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Turkeltaub is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Turkeltaub and his practice, visit turkeltaub, arizonabreast, and facebook/drturkeltaub, or find the practice on Instagram @drsteventurkeltaub.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Arizona Center for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery8502 E. Princess Dr.Suite 240Scottsdale, AZ 85255(480) 451-3000Rosemont Media

