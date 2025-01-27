Diniz Family Weighs Exit From Carrefour: A Brazil Retail Sector Shakeup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Diniz family, a major force in Brazilian retail, is considering selling its stake in Carrefour. This move could reshape the landscape of the retail sector in Brazil and France.



Península Participações, the Diniz family's arm, holds significant shares in Carrefour. They own 7.2% in Brazil and 8.06% on the Paris stock exchange. The total value of their stake reaches billions of reais.



The family's decision comes at a challenging time for Carrefour. The company's stock has fallen 15% in France over the past year. In Brazil, the decline is even steeper. Carrefour's market value has dropped from R$30 billion in 2018 to R$12 billion today.



Timing is crucial for the Diniz family. They aim to sell before other major shareholders, like the Moulin family. This strategy could prevent further stock price drops.



The potential sale raises questions about Carrefour 's future in Brazil. It could lead to more control from French headquarters and changes in local operations. Analysts predict a possible negative impact on Carrefour Brasil's stock price.



Carrefour's Shifting Dynamics

Carrefour's performance has been mixed recently. The company expects revenue growth, but profit margins remain under pressure. They project a slight improvement in EBIT margin from 2.71% in 2024 to 2.91% in 2025.



The Diniz family first invested in Carrefour in 2014. Abilio Diniz, the family patriarch, played a key role in shaping the company's strategy. His passing last year may have influenced the family's current decision.



This potential sale reflects broader changes in retail . Carrefour, like many traditional retailers, faces challenges from e-commerce and changing consumer habits. The company has been adapting with multi-format strategies and digital transformation.



The outcome of this sale could significantly impact Brazilian retail. It may open doors for new players or lead to sector consolidation. The market awaits the Diniz family's final decision and its effects on Carrefour's future in Brazil.

