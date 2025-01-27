India-China Ties: Wang Yi Meets Vikram Misri In Beijing, Bats For 'Mutual Support' Rather Than 'Suspicion'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In an effort to improve India-China relations, India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri is on a two-day visit to Beijing.

Misri and Chinese Foreign Wang Yi called for mutual support and understanding during the talks.

"The two sides should seize the opportunity, meet each other halfway, explore more substantive measures, and commit to mutual understanding, mutual support, and mutual achievement, rather than mutual suspicion, mutual alienation, and mutual consumption," Wang said, according to a statement issued by the Chinese foreign in Beijing.

| PM Modi reveals his 'special connection' with Xi Jinping in debut podcast

He also said the improvement and development of China-India relations is in the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples and is conducive to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the global South Asian nations.

During the meeting with Misri, Wang said since the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Russia last year, the two nations have earnestly implemented the important consensus reached by the leaders.

Besides being the Foreign Minister, Wang is a member of the powerful political bureau of the ruling Communist Party and China's Special Representative for the India-China border mechanism.

| 'What are you talking about?' EAM Jaishankar denies Chinese incursion in AP Wang-Doval meet

Misri's visit to the neighbouring country followed last month's talks between Wang and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Special Representative from the Indian side, under the Special Representatives mechanism.

On Sunday, Misri held a meeting with Liu Jianchao, head of the influential International Department of the ruling Communist Party which sets the tone for China's foreign policy.