Building Collapses In Delhi's Burari, Many Feared Trapped: Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several people are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Burari. The incident happened near Oscar Public School in Kaushik Enclave in Burari and many residents of the building are feared trapped. It remains unclear whether there were any casualties in the building collapse in Burari.

At least 10 people have been rescued from the debris so far. The rescued individuals have been taken to a local hospital.

The rescue operation, which is still ongoing, involves the Police, Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

“The incident occurred around 6:56 pm, prompting an immediate response from emergency services,” DFS chief Atul Garg said. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

While an investigation is underway, initial reports suggest that“structural weakness” is a possible cause for the building collapse in Burari.

“Our teams, along with police, are working to locate and rescue those trapped under the rubble. Initial reports suggest structural weakness as a possible cause for the collapse, though investigations are ongoing,” Garg said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North Delhi) Raja Banthia said,“In Kaushik Enclave of Burari, a newly constructed four-storey building in 200 square yards area has collapsed. Police and fire teams reached the spot immediately. We got information that labourers were trapped inside the building. So far 10 people have been rescued and we expect around 12-15 people to be trapped.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the building collapse in Burari and said he had deployed party MLA to immediately extend all possible help.