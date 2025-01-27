Omar Abdullah Gets Unique Visitor In Office: Check Photos

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Omar Abdullah on Monday had an unexpected visitor in his office on the last day of the first phase of Khelo India Winter Games 2025.

The office of Chief Minister shared a selfie of Abdullah with the visitor.

The vistor was non other than snow leopard Sheen-E-She (Shan) - the mascot of Khelo India Games.

“I've had a lot of interesting people visit me in my office but I've never had a snow leopard," said Abdullah using hastags #kheloindiawintergames #gulmarg #kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with 'snow leopard'.

The first phase of the tournament concluded on Monday in Ladakh. This was the second time Ladakh hosted the winter Games , which is into its fifth edition.

Jammu & Kashmir will host the second phase of the fifth edition of the games from February 22 – 25.

428 athletes from 19 competing teams participated in the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) in Ladakh.

On the final day, hosts Ladakh topped the Games after securing two gold medals. Thirteen gold medals were at stake in the first phase. The second and final phase will be held in Gulmarg.

The mascot and logo of Khelo India Winter Games were launched in January 2024.

About Snow leopard

- The snow leopard is native to the high-altitude areas of J&K and Ladakh over 3200 meters.

- It is also found in other Himalayan states of India and high-altitude areas in neighbouring countries including Nepal, Tibet, Bhutan, China, and Central Asia.

The mascot highlights high-mountain development issues of the natives, the region's fragile environment as well as to address the importance of conservation efforts to protect the natural habitat of this beautiful big cat and ensure its survival for future, said the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in 2024.