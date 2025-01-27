Emergency Box Office Collection Day 11: Will Kangana Ranaut Movie Retain Republic Day Revival? Find Out Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Emergency Collection Day 11: Kangana Ranaut directorial movie Emergency witnessed uptick in collection over the past two days. January 27 box office collection will determine whether the movie will continue to maintain momentum, or the upward trend will break on Day 11.

The drama disappointed fans on its opening day and has been performing below expectations at the box office.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 11

Reportedly made at a budget of around ₹100 crore, early estimates indicate that the minted ₹17 lakh net on Monday at 9:30 pm, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This comes after the film achieved a monumental mark on January 26, Republic Day , by amassing a whopping 1.15 crore net at the domestic box office. This marks as a significant revival in week 2 after the trend of declining collection became dominant.

On Saturday the collection picked up 112.50 percent while on Sunday it soared around 35.29 percent. Hence, the domestic box office collection now stands at ₹16.87 crore net.

Emergency Box Worldwide Office Collection

The political action drama grossed ₹21.50 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 10, Sacnilk reported. During its 10-day run, the controversial movie managed to do a business of ₹1.75 crore in the overseas market. Marred by censorship woes, protests and delays, its India gross stands at ₹19.75 crore.

However, Manikarnika Films Production in a social media post on X and claimed that Emergency earned ₹19.89 crore net at the box office until Day 10.

It further suggested that Sunday's collection stands at ₹1.48 crore, Saturday's at ₹1.13 crore and Friday's at ₹0.67 crore. Moreover, the filmmakers claim that it collected ₹16.61 crore in week 1 while Sacnilk suggests that it collected ₹14.3 crore during the same period.