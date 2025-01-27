Twist In Saif Ali Khan Case: Probe Uncovers Link To Woman In Bengal's Nadia

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The investigation in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case has uncovered the accused's to a woman in West Bengal's Nadia district. The Mumbai has located and questioned the woman in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

The probe so far has revealed that the card used by Bangladeshi national Shariful Fakir, who was held for allegedly attacking Saif Ali Khan at his home on January 16, was registered in the name of a woman from West Bengal, police sources said.

A two-member team of Mumbai Police, which arrived in West Bengal on Sunday, January 26, was looking for one Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, under whose name the SIM card was registered.

The woman has, however, said in her statement that her phone, containing the SIM, was stolen several years ago. The woman has also denied knowing the accused. She is a resident of Andulia in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

"The team of police officers from Mumbai interrogated the woman in Chapra in Nadia district in the Saif Ali attack case. The woman denied knowing the accused Shariful," a senior officer of the West Bengal Police.

“The woman claimed that she had lost her mobile phone when she was in Kolkata a few years back. Investigators are trying to find out how the accused got the SIM registered under the woman's name and started using it,” he said.

The Mumbai Police is trying to determine how the accused got his hands on the SIM card which is registered under the woman's name.