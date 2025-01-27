Japan Plans To Join American Project To Search For Extraterrestrial Life
Date
1/27/2025 3:14:50 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Japanese government is considering joining a U.S.-led
initiative to develop a space telescope aimed at searching for
Earth-like planets and extraterrestrial life,
According to the agency, as part of NASA's Observatory of
Habitable Worlds project, plans are in place to launch a space
telescope that will operate in the ultraviolet, optical, and
infrared wavelengths in the early 2040s.
Tokyo intends to direct a specialized team within the Japan
Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to assess potential
technological contributions to the project.
The new space telescope, which will succeed the James Webb Space
Telescope launched in 2021, will be positioned in orbit
approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. It will employ
infrared and ultraviolet radiation to detect exoplanets with
conditions conducive to life, such as liquid water and an
atmosphere capable of supporting life.
This collaboration between the U.S. and Japan would mark a
significant step in the exploration of exoplanets, building upon
the success of the James Webb Space Telescope and its
groundbreaking discoveries. Japan's potential involvement also
highlights the growing international cooperation in space
exploration, particularly in the search for habitable worlds beyond
our solar system. With advancements in technology and
collaboration, scientists are increasingly optimistic about the
prospects of finding extraterrestrial life within the next few
decades.
