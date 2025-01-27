Japan Plans To Join American Project To Search For Extraterrestrial Life

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese is considering joining a U.S.-led initiative to develop a space telescope aimed at searching for Earth-like planets and extraterrestrial life, Azernews reports.

According to the agency, as part of NASA's Observatory of Habitable Worlds project, plans are in place to launch a space telescope that will operate in the ultraviolet, optical, and infrared wavelengths in the early 2040s.

Tokyo intends to direct a specialized team within the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to assess potential technological contributions to the project.

The new space telescope, which will succeed the James Webb Space Telescope launched in 2021, will be positioned in orbit approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. It will employ infrared and ultraviolet radiation to detect exoplanets with conditions conducive to life, such as liquid water and an atmosphere capable of supporting life.

This collaboration between the U.S. and Japan would mark a significant step in the exploration of exoplanets, building upon the success of the James Webb Space Telescope and its groundbreaking discoveries. Japan's potential involvement also highlights the growing international cooperation in space exploration, particularly in the search for habitable worlds beyond our solar system. With advancements in technology and collaboration, scientists are increasingly optimistic about the prospects of finding extraterrestrial life within the next few decades.