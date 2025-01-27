ANAMA Reports On Areas Cleared Of Mine And Uxos In Liberated Territories
Date
1/27/2025 3:14:49 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has been actively
working in the liberated territories, Azernews
reports.
According to the latest report issued by the Agency,
humanitarian mine clearance operations carried out between January
20 to 26 led to the detection and neutralization of 69 anti-tank
mines, 108 anti-personnel mines, and 208 unexploded ordnance
(UXO).
Additionally, ANAMA emphasized that 705.6 hectares of land have
been cleared of mines during this period. This significant effort
is crucial for ensuring the safety and rehabilitation of the
liberated areas.
Azerbaijan is one of the most mine-polluted countries in the
world, a legacy inherited from the First and Second Garabagh Wars.
During the occupation of 20% of Azerbaijani territories, Armenia
planted millions of landmines, posing a long-term threat to
civilians and hindering post-conflict recovery efforts.
The landmine problem in Azerbaijan is severe, affecting the
livelihoods and safety of many communities. ANAMA's ongoing efforts
are vital in addressing this issue, facilitating safe resettlement,
and promoting economic development in the affected regions. The
Agency's work not only aims to clear the land but also to raise
awareness about the dangers of mines and UXOs among the local
population.
These efforts are part of a broader initiative to restore
normalcy in the liberated territories and support the country's
overall recovery and development. ANAMA's commitment to mine
clearance and the cooperation with international partners highlight
the importance of addressing this critical issue for the future of
Azerbaijan.
