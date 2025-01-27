ANAMA Reports On Areas Cleared Of Mine And Uxos In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has been actively working in the liberated territories, Azernews reports.

According to the latest report issued by the Agency, humanitarian mine clearance operations carried out between January 20 to 26 led to the detection and neutralization of 69 anti-tank mines, 108 anti-personnel mines, and 208 unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Additionally, ANAMA emphasized that 705.6 hectares of land have been cleared of mines during this period. This significant effort is crucial for ensuring the safety and rehabilitation of the liberated areas.

Azerbaijan is one of the most mine-polluted countries in the world, a legacy inherited from the First and Second Garabagh Wars. During the occupation of 20% of Azerbaijani territories, Armenia planted millions of landmines, posing a long-term threat to civilians and hindering post-conflict recovery efforts.

The landmine problem in Azerbaijan is severe, affecting the livelihoods and safety of many communities. ANAMA's ongoing efforts are vital in addressing this issue, facilitating safe resettlement, and promoting economic development in the affected regions. The Agency's work not only aims to clear the land but also to raise awareness about the dangers of mines and UXOs among the local population.

These efforts are part of a broader initiative to restore normalcy in the liberated territories and support the country's overall recovery and development. ANAMA's commitment to mine clearance and the cooperation with international partners highlight the importance of addressing this critical issue for the future of Azerbaijan.