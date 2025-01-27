Khortytsia Group Of Forces Does Not Confirm Full Capture Of Velyka Novosilka, Fighting Continues On Outskirts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighting continues in Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, with Ukrainian holding positions within the settlement.

Viktor Trehubov, the spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of forces, said this on Ukrainian television when asked if Russian troops had completely occupied Velyka Novosilka, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our information is that fighting continues there. Ukrainian troops are holding their positions within the settlement, although it is closer to its edge. Therefore, I would not comment on the loss of Velyka Novosilka. Because we have the right not to comment on what did not happen, what, let's say, our enemies would like to hear from us sometimes,” Trehubov said.

When asked how the occupation of Vremiivka and other small villages near Velyka Novosilka would affect the further defense operation, the spokesman explained that it would be necessary to continue to hold back the Russians.

“We will have to restrain the Russians in the positions [they have now], and either return (the positions - ed.) or restrain the Russians in the next positions. There is nothing new here and nothing difficult to understand. Of course, any general military battle is complex in itself. I am not saying that it is easy. I'm saying that there is nothing difficult to understand about further actions,” he said.

As reported, Trehubov said that the units of the Defense Forces had been withdrawn from the southern part of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region in order to avoid the encirclement of Ukrainian forces.