Exhumation And Search Operations: Ukrainian-Polish Working Group Meets In Lviv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian-Polish working group on historical issues met in Lviv on January 25 to discuss“solving procedural problems” in the implementation of requests for search and exhumation work.

Pawel Kowal, the Polish government's envoy for Ukraine and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Sejm, announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

“We have analyzed the procedural problems that have arisen so far during the implementation of requests for search and exhumation operations. We have determined how to simplify the consideration of the submitted documents without unnecessary delays and restrictions in the light of the current norms and procedures,” Koval wrote.

He said that in addition to the members of the group and experts, the meeting was also attended by the Ambassadors of Ukraine to Poland and Poland to Ukraine, Vasyl Bodnar and Piotr Łukasiewicz.

He also noted that the parties will be informed about the group's further activities as agreed between the Ministers of Culture of Poland and Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, Pawel Kowal said that negotiations between Poland and Ukraine on complicated historical issues are now focused on two main topics: agreeing on a common“administrative standard” for conducting search and exhumation work with the subsequent burial of the discovered remains, as well as considering applications for search and exhumation work submitted by both sides so far.

Photo: Pawel Kowal/Facebook