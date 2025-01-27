Ship From Russia's Shadow Fleet Suspected Of Damaging Latvian Submarine Cable
1/27/2025 3:14:28 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One of the ships possibly involved in inflicting damage on the Latvian submarine fiber-optic cable belongs to the Russian shadow fleet.
This was announced by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže on the doorstep of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers in Brussels on Monday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to the top diplomat, Latvia is investigating the incident jointly with Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and other countries to quickly find out what exactly happened.
“We have certain progress but I cannot explain in detail, because of course it's classified information. There were several ships that were cooperating with us (in the investigation - ed.), and one ship that was not cooperating. (...) Also, one of the ships involved is actually a sanctioned shadow fleet ship,” Braže detailed.
She recalled that the previous morning, an underwater fiber-optic cable of the Latvian State Radio and Television Center was damaged in the Baltic Sea.
“The good news is that our operators, the state company that manages data transmission cables, were so well prepared that we did not suffer any loss of data or transmission,” she noted.
As Ukrinform reported, an underwater cable of the Latvian State Radio and Television Center was damaged in the Baltic Sea.
