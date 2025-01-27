Kuwait's 13Th Aid Plane Arrives Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DAMASCUS, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait 13th aid aircraft to Syria arrived at Damascus International Airport on Monday, carrying 40 tons of food and shelter aid to people in need, as part of the Country's humanitarian campaign "Kuwait By Your Side".

The Kuwaiti air bridge has been delivering various forms of aid, including food, medicine, and shelter supplies, since December 30, 2024, as it reached over 350 tons so far.

The air bridge is organized by Kuwait Relief Society in collaboration with several charitable societies and Kuwaiti ministries; delivered by the Kuwait Air Force. (end)

