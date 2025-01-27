Mccann Systems Welcomes Michaela Navarro And Rick Nelson

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Systems welcomes two talented professionals, Michaela Navarro and Rick Nelson, to its growing team. Their extensive experience and unique skill sets will further strengthen McCann's position as a ProAV and experiential leader.

Michaela Navarro – Field Applications Engineer

Michaela Navarro joins McCann's New Jersey office as a Field Applications Engineer, bringing a wealth of experience from the theater world. Michaela, an accomplished lighting programmer and designer, has successfully transitioned her skills into the corporate audiovisual sector. Her impressive portfolio includes high-profile conferences and trade shows for renowned companies such as The Coca-Cola Company, NAPA Auto Parts, and Deloitte.

Over the past three years in the ProAV industry, Michaela has expanded her expertise to include media server programming and 3D animation, allowing her to contribute significantly to McCann's experiential AV division, McCannX. With a passion for innovation and excellence, she continues to grow her skill set, now focusing on unified communications projects to deliver experiential and unified communications solutions for clients.

Rick Nelson – Executive Project Manager

Joining McCann Systems as an Executive Project Manager, Rick Nelson brings over 30 years of experience in control systems, show control automation, and live event production. Based in New Jersey, Rick holds dual Bachelor of Engineering degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering, with a minor in Philosophy from Stevens Institute of Technology.

Rick's career highlights include his long-standing work with Disney Cruise Line, where he played a key role in delivering innovative entertainment systems for projects such as the re-imagined Disney 'Magic' and 'Marvel's Avengers Academy.' He has managed large-scale projects across industries, including The Summit at One Vanderbilt, the FriendsTM Experience in NYC, Legoland in Goshen, NY, and the historic Ellis Island site successfully.

With numerous certifications under his belt, including CTS and AMX Certified Programmer–Expert (ACE-E), Rick's ability to manage complex initiatives and deliver exceptional results makes him a valuable addition to the McCann team, including the McCannX ProAV experiential team.

About McCann:

McCann Systems is a leading audiovisual integrator, creating innovative and immersive solutions for corporate, educational, and entertainment environments. With talented AV experts and a commitment to exceptional customer service, McCann Systems delivers impressive technology and managed services solutions that enhance communication, collaboration, and engagement. For more information about McCann Systems or to connect, contact [email protected] .

