Causal Named To Ad Age's Best Places To Work 2025 For The Second Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal, a leading provider of advanced digital advertising solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as one of Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2025. This prestigious annual ranking highlights companies that excel in areas such as employee satisfaction, pay and benefits, corporate culture, and leadership. The honorees and rankings were officially unveiled on January 27th at AdAge.

The Ad Age Best Places to Work program identifies and celebrates the marketing industry's top employers while providing organizations with invaluable employee feedback. For 2025, the program recognized 50 standout companies that navigated the challenges of a fluctuating economy, evolving media landscapes, and a competitive talent market with exceptional leadership and workplace strategies.

Ad Age's evaluation process combines insights from both employer-provided data and employee feedback. Employee responses-focused on pay, benefits, and seven other key areas-account for 75% of the score, while company policies and practices, including work-life balance, recruitment, and professional development, make up the remaining 25%. This methodology ensures that the recognition reflects authentic employee experiences and company-wide initiatives that foster success and satisfaction.

"This recognition highlights our dedication to creating a workplace where innovation thrives, employees feel valued, and exceptional results are achieved together," said Farshad Fardad, CEO of Causal. "We are truly honored to be recognized among the leaders in workplace excellence. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to every team member who contributes to making Causal an extraordinary place to work. Together, we look forward to building on this success and reaching even greater milestones in the years ahead."

Causal's inclusion in Ad Age's 2025 list reaffirms its commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration, growth, and innovation. By prioritizing employee well-being and professional development, Causal empowers its team to deliver advanced digital advertising solutions while maintaining an environment that supports personal and professional fulfillment.

About Causal

Causal is a leading programmatic audience development and activation solution. With a focus on innovation and data-driven strategies, Causal empowers the world's leading advertisers to reimagine audiences while exceeding media performance objectives. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

Press Contact

