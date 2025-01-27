Artesian Resources Corporation Declares First Quarter 2025 Common Stock Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, Del., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company's Class A and Class B Common Stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.3014 is payable February 21, 2025 to of record at the close of business on February 7, 2025, providing a $1.2056 annualized dividend rate. This is Artesian's 129th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian Water Company supplies 8.8 billion gallons of water per year through 1,470 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

