Tanya Bogin Joins S4 Capital's Monks From IPG's Craft Worldwide To Solve For Industry Complexity With Speed, Scale And Spend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bogin's appointment underscores Monks' commitment to transform the economics of marketing and help clients compress the content chain. By combining its end-to-end solutions, AI-powered workflow suite, and open model to orchestrate top talent, Monks empowers brands to navigate complexity with greater efficiency and achieve flow across creative, and technology.

Tanya Bogin says: "It's exhilarating to join Monks, a global agent of change, designed for disruption and deeply rooted in driving innovation. At Monks, there are no barriers to collaboration in the creation funnel, unlocking boundless opportunities to make beautiful and culturally relevant work better and faster than traditional models. I'm looking forward to building on the strong foundations of our Studio with Dave, further amplifying Monks as a truly end-to-end Orchestration Partner. Together, we'll harness the full power of our capabilities to deliver both efficiency and creative excellence for our clients."

Bogin brings extensive leadership in production innovation, strategy, digital transformation, localisation and technology from her impressive career at both WPP and IPG. Most recently, she served as Managing Director of Craft in London (McCann Worldgroup) and Global Managing Director of Craft's internationalisation practice, where she oversaw global scaled client solutions. During her 10+ years at Craft, she drove integrated production and content transformation programs for global brands including L'Oreal, Microsoft, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Reckitt Benckiser and Mastercard.

Bruno Lambertini, CEO Marketing Solutions at Monks, adds: "Tanya's leadership reinforces our promise to the market: to address the pressing speed, scale, and efficiency challenges our clients face today while continuing to deliver high-quality creative, and measurable outcomes. We are confident she is uniquely equipped to build upon the incredible foundation Dave Carey has established for our teams and go-to-markets."

Dave Carey, Global EVP Studio and Embedded at Monks, adds: "At Studio, we work to integrate innovation and technology into our offering. With Tanya's exceptional expertise in driving transformation and managing global teams, we can continue to deliver true end-to-end content solutions, positioning us as the partner our clients need in today's fast-evolving, client-focused landscape."

About Monks

Monks is the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialized expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global marketing and technology services to accelerate business possibilities and redefine how brands and businesses interact with the world. Its integration of systems and workflows delivers unfettered content production, scaled experiences, enterprise-grade technology and data science fueled by AI-managed by the industry's best and most diverse digital talent-to help the world's trailblazing companies outmaneuver and outpace their competition.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester WaveTM: Global Marketing Services. It has remained a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-23) and is the only partner to have been placed in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). In addition to being named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023), Monks has been recognized by Business Intelligence in its 2024 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards program in three categories: the Individual category, Organizational Winner in AI Strategic Planning and AI Product for its service Monks. Monks has also garnered the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-24), won a record number of FWAs and has earned a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023.

About S4Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised practices: Marketing services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 7,300 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. At the Group's last full year results, Content accounted for approximately 60% of net revenue, Data&Digital Media 24% and Technology Services 16%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

