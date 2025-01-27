Bluestar Telehealth Is Pleased To Welcome Dr. Dennis Mihale As Its New Chief Medical Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Dennis Mihale

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BlueStar, a leading provider of remote care programs specializing in managing chronic conditions, announced today that Dr. Dennis Mihale, MD, has joined the organization as Chief Medical Officer. With a distinguished career in both clinical practice, telehealth, and healthcare leadership, Dr. Mihale brings a wealth of expertise that will strengthen BlueStar's commitment to reducing healthcare costs, increasing physicians' revenue, and improving patient outcomes.BlueStar partners with a diverse range of healthcare stakeholders, including accountable care organizations (ACOs), physician groups, employers, hospitals, insurance companies, federally qualified health centers, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and the Veterans Administration. Through these partnerships, BlueStar delivers innovative remote care solutions that enhance the health and quality of life for patients nationwide.Dr. Mihale's extensive experience will play a pivotal role in driving BlueStar's continued growth and expansion of its tech-enabled remote health services . With the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), BlueStar aims to further optimize the patient experience by enabling proactive monitoring, improving care coordination, and facilitating timely interventions.Dr. Mihale's experience includes:●Biomedical Research with IBM and NASA's Technology Transfer Team●Leading the operations and delivering virtual patient care●Developing solutions to address the limitation imposed by Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) and Behavioral Health in a manner to address health inequities and improve the quality of life for patients●Certified in Quality, Utilization Management, Patient Safety & Risk Management●Innovating solutions to enhance Value Based Care and Reducing the Total Cost of Care"I am excited to build upon BlueStar's impressive track record of success," said Dr. Mihale. "I look forward to collaborating with our partners to deliver comprehensive remote care solutions, leveraging advanced technologies to guide populations toward better health outcomes."With Dr. Mihale's leadership, BlueStar TeleHealth remains committed to advancing remote healthcare solutions that empower providers, improve patient well-being, and drive measurable results across the healthcare continuum.About BlueStar TeleHealthBlueStar TeleHealth is a leading provider of remote care solutions, dedicated to improving health outcomes, lowering healthcare costs, and increasing physician revenue . Our comprehensive remote care programs are designed to support patients with chronic conditions and enhance overall healthcare delivery.We collaborate with a diverse range of healthcare partners, including physician groups, employers, hospitals, insurance companies, federally qualified health centers, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and the Veterans Administration. These partnerships enable us to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each organization and their patients.At BlueStar, we leverage cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to monitor patients' health in real time. Our clinical coaching team works closely with client physicians to provide timely interventions, ensuring proactive and effective care management. By combining technology with personalized support, we empower healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care.BlueStar's mission is to guide populations toward better health through innovative remote care solutions, fostering improved quality of life and sustainable healthcare practices.

David Coakley

BlueStar TeleHealth

+1 800-441-0730

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.