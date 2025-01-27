Cyberrisk Alliance Releases 2024 End Of Year Report: A Roadmap For Cybersecurity Marketing Strategies In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) has released its first ever“End of Year Report” for 2024, a comprehensive analysis that explores the pivotal cybersecurity events, practitioner priorities, and marketing trends that defined 2024. This report summarizes data captured across CRA's 11 brands, providing actionable insights for cybersecurity marketing teams navigating an increasingly complex landscape.



Among the highlights of the report is a summary of the content that cybersecurity practitioners engaged with most across articles, podcasts, webcasts, virtual conferences and video. Additionally, the report points to shifts in CISO priorities, marketing strategies, and public relations challenges that cybersecurity marketers will need to tackle in their programs in the year ahead.



Some of the key findings featured in the report are:



- Rising Ransomware Threats: Major incidents, including attacks on Change Healthcare and MGM/Caesars, underscored the need for proactive threat intelligence and robust incident response planning.



- Generative AI in Cybersecurity: AI's dual role as both a security enabler and a threat drove significant engagement. CISOs emphasized the need for secure AI governance structures and effective deployment strategies.



- Shifting CISO Priorities: Cloud security and identity access management (IAM) emerged as top technology priorities, reflecting the increasing reliance on digital environments. Meanwhile, data privacy and strategic planning became critical executive management focus areas.



- Required Pivots to Marketing Strategy: Integrated campaigns and a renewed emphasis on brand differentiation will be essential. The report's insights reveal that successful account-based marketing (ABM) strategies stem from strong data, clear messaging, and cohesive sales and marketing alignment.



- Public Relations Evolution: Overcrowded media landscapes challenged vendors to stand out through authentic thought leadership, highlighting the need for executives to actively engage in industry dialogues.



“We're very excited to release this report to the market to demonstrate the intelligence that CyberRisk Alliance is uniquely positioned to provide from across our broad portfolio,” said Jessica Vose, CyberRisk Alliance Chief Commercial Officer and author of the report.“We have aggregated and distilled a year's worth of data and feedback from our more than 650 clients to help shed light on what will matter most in an increasingly crowded and complex market landscape. We look forward to seeing how these actionable insights will help practitioners and marketers align strategies with the realities of today's cybersecurity ecosystem.”



Other key sections of the report include:



- What makes for a compelling interview at major industry events such as RSA and Black Hat



- The most highly engaged articles by topic area



- A spotlight on recognition programs that honor cybersecurity leaders and innovations



CRA's“2024 End of Year Report” chronicles the past year and serves as a strategic roadmap for the year ahead. With actionable data and expert insights, the report equips organizations to navigate emerging challenges and capitalize on new opportunities.



Discover how CyberRisk Alliance can support your cybersecurity and marketing initiatives by downloading the report .



