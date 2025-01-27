(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) -->

Manufacturing in EV's and Batteries on the Rise to Meet Global Growth Demands

January 27, 2025 (Investorideas Newswire) Investorideas , a global investor news source covering EV and battery releases a snapshot looking at the recent news and milestones in the EV and battery markets featuring NEO Battery Materials Ltd . (TSXV: NBM ) (OTC: NBMFF ), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries. NEO just made headline news announcing Canada's First Silicon Anode Facility.

Stocks mentioned in this article include : Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ), Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN ), Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID ), Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP ).

<br /> <p>According to Grandview Research , "The global silicon anode battery market size was estimated at USD 279.29 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 47.1% from 2024 to 2030. The market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for high-energy density batteries across industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and renewable energy is a primary driver, as silicon anode batteries provide superior energy storage capabilities compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries."</p> <p>NEO Battery Materials Ltd . (TSXV: NBM ) (OTC: NBMFF ) just announced it entered into a definitive lease agreement on December 20, 2024, with the City of Windsor, Ontario, securing 8 acres of surplus lands at Windsor Airport. This significant milestone marks a critical step toward establishing Canada's first advanced silicon anode manufacturing facility, further solidifying NEO's role in strengthening the Canadian battery value chain.</p> <p>From the news: Located in one of Canada's key automotive and battery hubs, NEO will lease 8 acres or 350,000 square feet to construct a commercial plant capable of producing 5,000 tons of silicon anodes annually. Initially planning to invest CAD 69 million, NEO expects to invest approximately CAD 120 million in total over the next 8 years for future expansion of the Windsor facility and value-added projects. The investment is expected to create over 100 skilled jobs when fully operational. NEO's facility is expected to play a pivotal role in reducing reliance on imported materials and enhancing the resilience of the burgeoning battery supply chain in Ontario and across North America.</p> <p>Continued: With an initial term of 49 years, the Agreement includes tax incentives and favourable lease terms compared to market rates, reflecting Windsor's commitment to fostering economic growth and innovation in battery technology. Through a Community Improvement Plan, Windsor City Council has approved, in principle, a grant for NEO Battery Materials to support their establishment and operations. NEO's decision to establish its first North American manufacturing facility in Windsor underscores the Company's confidence in the region's infrastructure, workforce, and business-friendly environment.</p> <p>Mr. Drew Dilkens, Mayor of the City of Windsor and Board Chair of Invest WindsorEssex, commented, "Today's announcement is a testament to Windsor's strategic location, skilled workforce, and leadership in the automotive and EV industries. NEO Battery Materials' decision to invest in our city highlights our ability to attract forward-thinking companies that drive innovation and create opportunities for our community. As the Automotive and Automobility Capital of Canada, and one of the most important communities to watch in the province and country, we are excited to welcome NEO to Windsor and look forward to the positive impacts, including job creation, this investment will bring to our region."</p> <p>Mr. Joe Goncalves, Vice President of Investment Attraction & Strategic Initiatives at Invest WindsorEssex, expressed, "We are thrilled to welcome NEO Battery Materials to Windsor-Essex, a testament to our region's strategic location and prominence as a global leader in next-generation vehicle production and battery manufacturing. We are proud to support NEO Battery Materials in establishing their innovative operations here and look forward to their continued growth and impact in our community."</p> <p>"The execution of the Agreement represents a transformative milestone for NEO Battery Materials and the Canadian and Ontario battery ecosystem," stated Mr. Spencer Huh, Director, President and CEO of NEO. "We are proud to be establishing Canada's first advanced silicon anode manufacturing facility, enabling us to address the increasing demand for high-performance and cost-effective battery technologies. With a significant investment in the Windsor community, NEO will further bolster Ontario's clean tech sector and strengthen Canada's growing leadership in the battery supply chain."</p> <p>Mr. Tom Schnekenburger, Director of Research Partnerships at the University of Windsor, commented, "Creating a thriving innovation ecosystem in Windsor-Essex comes from collaborations with teams like NEO Battery Materials. These projects are crucial to developing a world-class talent pool and critical to advancing R&D and material discovery."</p> <p> <strong> About City of Windsor </strong> </p> <p>Windsor is the proud International Gateway between Canada and the United States of America, and the largest border city in the country. The city boasts one of the busiest commercial Canada-U.S. border crossings, handling about a third of all Canada-U.S. trade per day. Strategically located, the city has easy access to the Right Honourable Herb Gray Parkway, Highway 401, Highway 3, the Ambassador Bridge, the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, the Windsor International Airport, and the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. At the municipal level, the City of Windsor is led by a Mayor and City Council who remain committed to making strategic investments in infrastructure, assets, amenities and experiences to support and sustain record growth, while keeping affordability and quality of life top of mind.</p> <p> <strong> About Invest WindsorEssex </strong> </p> <p>Invest WindsorEssex is the lead economic development agency for the Windsor-Essex region. The focus of the organization is to develop and execute strategies to retain, expand, attract and help new businesses start-up in Windsor-Essex. Invest WindsorEssex is led by a board of distinguished community leaders. A team of professional staff will assist you with all your location and investment decisions by working one-on-one with businesses, to facilitate the process of starting, growing or locating in Windsor-Essex. investwindsoressex</p> <p> <strong> About University of Windsor </strong> </p> <p>With a rich history dating back to 1857, the University of Windsor is a comprehensive, student-focused institution with more than 17,000 students enrolled in a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in the faculties of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Education, Engineering, Graduate Studies, Human Kinetics, Law, Nursing, Odette School of Business and Science. UWindsor's mission is to empower positive change through regionally and globally engaged inquiry, learning, scholarship, creative activity and advance bold and impactful research. Visit to learn more.</p> <p>Grandview Research also noted, "The automotive industry's shift towards electric vehicles further amplifies opportunities, as silicon anode batteries offer superior performance. Moreover, advancements in battery technology and materials are paving the way for innovative applications in consumer electronics and healthcare devices, fueling market growth."</p> <p>MarketsandMarkets reports "The global electric vehicle (EV) market is projected to grow from USD 396.4 billion in 2024 to USD 620.3 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7%."</p> <p>In early January, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) reported, "In the fourth quarter, we produced approximately 459,000 vehicles, delivered over 495,000 vehicles and deployed 11.0 GWh of energy storage products – a record for both deliveries and deployments."</p> <p>Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 after market close on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.</p> <p>Autonews recently reported that Tesla "just launched a freshened version of its wildly popular Model Y crossover in the U.S., starting with a pricey special edition that stickers for $61,380 with shipping, a $12,000 premium over the comparable older version still on sale."</p> <p>EV stocks saw a short-term pull-back following President Trump eliminating the Biden administration's EV mandate, but Rivian and Lucid are rising again as the market looks at the long-term growth story.</p> <p>Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN ), on January 16th announced it closed its loan agreement with the US Department of Energy's (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) for up to $6.6 billion (including $6 billion of principal and approximately $600 million of capitalized interest) in financial support for the construction of its next manufacturing facility in Stanton Springs North, near the City of Social Circle, Georgia. These funds will help secure American leadership in electric vehicles while supporting the creation of 7,500 new manufacturing jobs and accelerating the volume expansion of the company's new R2 SUV and R3 crossover.</p> <p>From the news: Construction is expected to begin in 2026 with the production of customer vehicles expected to take place in 2028. Rivian and the Department of Energy have worked together closely for over two years in order for the loan to proceed to closing.</p> <p>Continued: "This loan will help us accelerate the launch of our Georgia plant for R2 and R3, providing thousands of jobs in the state," said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. "People are incredibly excited to get behind the wheel of our new models, and this additional capacity for our mass market products is key to U.S. leadership in the electric vehicle industry."</p> <p>ON January 6th, Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a global leader in the battery industry, and Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID ), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, announced the highly anticipated Lucid Gravity Grand Touring will be powered by Panasonic Energy's lithium-ion EV battery cells. With an EPA-estimated range of up to 450 miles1 from a battery pack that is up to 40 percent smaller than competitors', the collaborative efforts between Panasonic and Lucid have helped deliver an SUV with a previously impossible combination of outstanding range, performance and interior space.</p> <p>From the news: Lucid Gravity is a groundbreaking new class of SUV, conceived from the ground up without compromise. Enabled by Lucid's revolutionary technology, Lucid Gravity provides the interior space and practicality of a full-size SUV with up to 120 cubic feet of total usable cargo space2, all contained inside the exterior footprint of a mid-size SUV. As a result, it provides a sophisticated space for up to seven adults, game-changing versatility, and an unparalleled driving experience. The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring offers 828 horsepower, is capable of 0-60 in under 3.5 seconds, and has an EPA-rated range of up to 450 miles.</p> <p>Another major player in the battery market for EV's, Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP ), is an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery technology, primarily for the electric vehicle market. Solid Power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte contained within a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide solid electrolyte. As a result, Solid Power's all-solid-state batteries are designed to be safer, more stable at high temperatures, offer higher energy and provide a lower cost alternative to today's best available lithium-ion batteries, all while being produced with traditional lithium-ion manufacturing processes.</p> <p>The global electric vehicle (EV) battery market size was valued at USD 59.06 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 67.78 billion in 2024 to USD 111.20 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.</p> <p>The opportunity is still very much on a growth curve for investors following the sector. </p> <p>Investors can research more battery and mining stocks at Investorideas </p> <p>Research EV stocks at Investorideas</p> <p></p> <p> <strong> About Investorideas </strong> </p> <p>Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. 