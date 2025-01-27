Manufacturing In EV's And Batteries On The Rise To Meet Global Growth Demands
January 27, 2025 (Investorideas Newswire) Investorideas , a global investor news source covering EV and battery Stocks releases a snapshot looking at the recent news and milestones in the EV and battery markets featuring NEO Battery Materials Ltd . (TSXV: NBM ) (OTC: NBMFF ), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries. NEO just made headline news announcing Canada's First Silicon Anode Facility.
Stocks mentioned in this article include : Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ), Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN ), Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID ), Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP ).
