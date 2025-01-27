Kinaxis Announces Co-Development Partnership With University Of Ottawa

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end orchestration, today announced a partnership with the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) to co-innovate on technologies that power chain applications. The 5-year partnership will develop relevant and strategic innovation within AI/ML, optimization and the next generation of user interfaces. Kinaxis will collaborate on new and ongoing research by uOttawa researchers and students pursuing master's and doctoral degrees.

“We are so lucky to be headquartered in Ottawa, which has such a world-class tech community as well as prestigious universities like uOttawa that are excited to collaborate with industry on such important projects,” said Gelu Ticala, chief technology officer at Kinaxis. “We are thrilled to partner with uOttawa, and are looking forward to all the learning, innovation and positive impacts that can come out of this, for the students, the university and for supply chains.”

“We are proud to partner with Kinaxis, a leader in supply chain innovation, as it marks another significant step in our commitment to advancing research and innovation alongside local industry,” said Dr. Julie St-Pierre, vice-president, research and innovation at uOttawa. “By working closely with Kinaxis, we are not only providing our students with invaluable hands-on industry experience but also contributing to the development of solutions that will have a lasting impact on global supply chains. Together, we are empowering the next generation of innovators to drive transformative change.”

Kinaxis has been at the forefront of every major technological innovation within the supply chain industry for the past four decades, from building one of the first in-memory material requirements planning (MRP) engine in the 1980s which cut MRP run times from days to minutes, to adopting a SaaS model years before its peers.

This partnership marks the latest development in the company's academic program which has reached over 12,000 students since its inception in 2020. The Kinaxis academic program is designed to help ensure the next generation has the ideas and skills necessary to propel the modern supply chain forward.

About the University of Ottawa

The University of Ottawa is among Canada's top research universities. As the largest bilingual (English and French) university in the world, uOttawa fosters collaboration and partnerships that drive innovation and create meaningful impact on a global scale. uOttawa researchers are world leaders in fields such as photonics, next-generation networks, vascular and cardiovascular health, brain and mental health, the Francophonie, public policy, and social justice. The University is home to 10 faculties, 24 research institutes, 17 research centres, and 26 core facilities spanning multiple disciplines. With a vibrant student population of approximately 50,000, research and innovation at uOttawa are founded on excellence, relevance, and impact, conducted in the spirit of equity, diversity, and inclusion. For more information, see:

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, MaestroTM , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

