Hclsoftware Announces Commitment To Saudi Vision 2030 In Riyadh

(BUSINESS WIRE )--HCLSoftware, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, announced today the company's commitment to Saudi Vision 2030. HCLSoftware leaders presented their declaration today during an Executive Summit in Riyadh with the launch of HCLSoftware's new Total Experience (TX) .

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is a strategic plan that uses to transform the country's and improve the lives of its citizens. The plan focuses on artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and digital infrastructure.

“HCLSoftware is committed to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 by unlocking transformative growth through an innovative platform of digital solutions,” said Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer, HCLSoftware.“Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, especially their Deep Tech Ecosystem, falls squarely in HCLSoftware's definition of the future.”

HCLSoftware's Total Experience is a holistic approach that considers every touchpoint an organization has with its customers and employees, ensuring every interaction is intelligent, connected, immersive and personalized. The platform aligns well with the mission of Saudi Vision 2030 in many ways.

Another key aspect of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 aims to integrate and empower women into various fields, including technology. In line with Saudi Arabia's vision 2030 HCLSoftware will promote STEM education, foster entrepreneurship, and implement supportive government policies to cultivate a dynamic and inclusive tech ecosystem. This transformative vision not only equips women with the necessary skills and resources to thrive but also cultivates a cultural shift that embraces and celebrates their invaluable contributions to the nation's technological advancement and economic prosperity.

“Vision 2030 brings in encouraging policies, cutting-edge R&D, and access to deep tech talents – combining these with our offerings, like Total Experience, will lead towards engaging digital transformation projects,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware.

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware fuels the Digital+ economy by developing, marketing, selling and supporting solutions in four key areas: digital transformation; data and analytics; AI and intelligent automation and enterprise security. HCLSoftware drives customer success through relentless product innovation for more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500.

