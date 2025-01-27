Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Wire Cage To Better Support Growing Vegetables (SGM-431)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved wire cage to better support growing vegetables such as tomatoes, squash, and cucumbers," said an inventor, from Monmouth, Ore., "so I invented the EASY GROWING. My design would prevent the veggies from rotting on the ground and being infested by snails or worms."

The patent-pending invention provides a better way to support garden such as tomatoes, squash, and cucumbers. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a stake, trellis, cage, or other support. As a result, it keeps vegetables off the ground, which helps provide a bigger yield. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for commercial growers and related businesses, including nurseries, greenhouses, and organic vegetable farming operations. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-431, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

