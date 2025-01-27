The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. Announces New Free X-Ray Precious Metal Testing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. of Quincy, MA has announced a new service for clients. They will analyze gold, platinum, or silver jewelry with a precious metals X-Ray machine that calculates the exact content of the precious metals as well as the copper, zinc, tin and lead percentages. The Hitachi X-MET8000 XRF Materials Analyzer can display the amount of or silver or platinum in any item so there is no guesswork involved.“The testing only takes 10 seconds and shows a clear readout of the percentage contents of each metal in an item. This takes the mystery out of the value of jewelry or other pieces a customer is thinking of selling, using to obtain a loan, or just for peace of mind. It also works great for coins and bars of silver, gold and platinum and can quickly identify counterfeits. The customer no longer has to rely on the jeweler to know what is what,” says Jeff Venice of The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.“The Analyzer also eliminates the age-old need to“scratch-test” an item by scraping the item on a hard Arkansas stone peeling off a bit of the metal and using varying strengths of acid to determine what karat gold a piece of jewelry contains. With the Analyzer, the jewelry isn't damaged and the results are more accurate. Almost any item can be tested from gold and silver rings, chains and bracelets to vintage pocket watches, medallions and sterling flatware,” continues Venice.The company would like to offer this service to all existing and new customers in the Boston area from the towns of Milton, Jamaica Plain, Dorchester, Quincy, Weymouth, Randolph and Boston proper. More towns will be added later as the demand for this service is anticipated to be brisk.Media Contact(617) 479-4653 (Gold)The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169@goldpawnership...

