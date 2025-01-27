EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Rigsave S.p.A. Strengthens Its Capital to Seize New Growth Opportunities

Brescia, January 21, 2025 – Rigsave S.p.A., an innovative company based in Brescia, has announced the completion of a capital increase totaling €1,200,000. The decision, unanimously approved by the Board of Directors, aims to bolster the company's financial strength and accelerate its expansion into new strategic initiatives.

The operation involves the issuance of 600,000 new shares at a unit price of €2, of which €120,000 will be allocated to share capital and €1,080,000 to share premium reserves. The shares will be offered on a preemptive basis to existing shareholders, in accordance with Article 2441 of the Italian Civil Code, and may be subscribed within 14 days of registration with the Companies Register.

This capital increase reflects Rigsave's commitment to strengthening its financial foundation, ensuring greater operational flexibility to face market challenges and seize emerging opportunities.

Chairman Michele Basilicata stated:“The capital increase is a crucial step in our growth strategy. Rigsave is determined to strengthen its position in the market and pursue new opportunities that create value for our shareholders and stakeholders.”

The operation has been structured to ensure maximum transparency and fairness, including the flexibility to validate the increase even in cases of partial subscription. At the end of the subscription period, any unsubscribed shares may be offered to third parties.

Rigsave S.p.A. continues to demonstrate its leadership in dynamic resource management, looking confidently towards a future of growth and innovation.

