Bilfinger SE: Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback – 1. Interim Reporting
In the time period from January 21, 2025 until and including January 24, 2025, a number of 16,655 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 21, 2025 was disclosed on January 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
| Day of purchase
| Aggregated volume in shares
| Weighted average price [EUR]
| 21 January 2025
| 4,162
| 47.0017
| 22 January 2025
| 4,249
| 47.5347
| 23 January 2025
| 4,137
| 48.7238
| 24 January 2025
| 4,107
| 49.0778
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE ().
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 21, 2025 until and including January 24, 2025, amounts to 16,655 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.
