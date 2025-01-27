Intershop Holding AG Successfully Issues A Bond In The Amount Of CHF 100 Million
Date
1/27/2025 2:08:26 PM
|
Intershop Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Intershop Holding AG successfully issues a bond in the amount of CHF 100 million
27.01.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Intershop Holding AG today successfully issued a fixed-rate bond of CHF 100 million with a coupon of 1.21 % with a term of three years. The capital raised will be used for general corporate purposes and to refinance mortgage loans.
UBS AG and Zürcher Kantonalbank (Joint-Lead Managers) and Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft (Co-Manager) coordinated the placement. Application will be made for admission to listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Contact
Simon Haus, CEO
Florian Balschun, CFO
Company portrait
IIntershop is the oldest real estate company listed at SIX Swiss Exchange and invests primarily in commercial properties in Switzerland. As at June 30, 2024, the portfolio comprised 44 properties with a rentable area of around 524,000 m2 and a market value of around 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests primarily in the Zurich economic area, the Lake Geneva region and along the main transport axes. The portfolio combines high earning power and security thanks to diversification of use and geography with considerable value-added potential in the developable properties.
|
Agenda
|
|
|
|
27.02.2025
|
Publication of Annual Report 2024 with media and financial analyst conference
|
01.04.2025
|
62nd Annual General Meeting
|
26.08.2025
|
Publication of the Half-Year Report 2025 with online presentation for media representatives and Financial Analysts
Download
Press release (PDF)
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Intershop Holding AG
|
| Giessereistrasse 18
|
| 8031 Zurich
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41 44 5441000
| Fax:
| +41 44 5441001
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0273774791
| Valor:
| 27377479
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2075599
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN27012025004691010666ID1109134382
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.