Political Parties In Delhi Promise Jobs But Sideline Job-Giver Msmes

New Delhi, Jan 27 (KNN) Despite Delhi's position as a major economic hub, the upcoming February 5 election manifestos from all three major parties have sidelined promises to local industries, focusing instead on welfare schemes and direct benefit transfers.

The three major parties contesting the i.e. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and have recently released their respective manifestos.

However, there is minimal to no mention of any aid or subsidies that will be introduced following the elections.

Speaking to KNN, Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General, Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME)- the national body of MSMEs said.“It seems all political parties are competitive with each other in giving free-bees and doles. Such policies are not sustainable. Governments in Delhi have long neglected MSMEs which are the real job creators. The infrastructure in the industrial and commercial districts is crumbling”.

'It is because of the apathy of governments in Delhi that has forced thousands of entrepreneurs to leave the state for neighbouring states and set-up businesses in Gurgaon, Sonipat, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida. The youth of Delhi is forced to work as mere delivery boys, he added.

AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has presented 'Kejriwal ki guarantee' with 13 key initiatives centred on cash transfers, healthcare, and public utilities.

The party's flagship Mahila Samman Yojana promises Rs 2,100 monthly to women, while its Sanjeevani Yojana offers free healthcare for seniors.

BJP's Sankalp Patra similarly emphasises welfare, proposing Rs 500 subsidies on LPG cylinders and Rs 2,500 monthly payments to women through the Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

Their healthcare promises include Rs 10 lakh insurance coverage for seniors and disadvantaged families under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Congress has structured its bid around the Yuva Udaan Yojana, offering Rs 8,500 monthly stipends to unemployed youth. While the party mentions apprenticeships in local industries, specific industrial development policies remain notably absent.

Their manifesto also includes the Pyari Didi Yojana matching BJP's Rs 2,500 monthly payments to women.

The manifestos' overwhelming focus on welfare schemes and cash transfers, while potentially beneficial for residents, indicates a shift away from industrial development policies that could drive long-term economic growth in the capital region.

