Ainewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Positioned Amidst Growing Demand In AI Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is positioned to benefit from the surging demand for crucial minerals in the AI industry. A recent article highlights this opportunity demonstrated in strategic moves taken by Isreal and the U.S.“The in Israel has set up a new office based at the Defense Ministry. This office will superintend over the development of focused on AI and autonomy. Dubbed the AI & Autonomy Administration, this team will operate under the auspices of the ministry's defense research and development directorate. The directorate plays a crucial role in Israel's military technology space,” the publication reads.

“It should be noted that the U.S. also created a similar focused team in December aimed at leveraging AI to boost military capabilities. All these special offices being created will require AI datacenters and purpose-built infrastructure to address their needs. Mining companies such as McEwen Mining are poised to benefit from providing the resources needed to enable these offices to develop and deploy the artificial intelligence systems that they envision.”

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, MUX's chairman and chief owner, has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1.

